Leading doctor warns of ‘dire’ situation facing Scotland’s GPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Leading doctor warns of ‘dire’ situation facing Scotland’s GPs

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 12.03pm
The situation facing GPs is ‘dire’ and ‘only going to get worse without intervention’ Dr Andrew Buist of BMA Scotland has warned (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The situation facing GPs is ‘dire’ and ‘only going to get worse without intervention’ Dr Andrew Buist of BMA Scotland has warned (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Scotland’s new first minister must show a “greater commitment to actually delivering” for GPs, a leading doctor said, as he warned that the country is “sleepwalking towards a two-tier health service”.

Dr Andrew Buist, the chair of the British Medical Association’s Scottish general practice committee, said without action to address the issues faced by family doctors Scotland could see the emergence of “under-doctored areas” – where a lack of GPs makes it difficult for patients to register with a practice.

Such a situation could lead to “increased levels of health inequalities” in Scotland, he warned, as well as creating opportunities for private GP services.

In a blogpost published on the BMA website, he told how GPs were “demoralised”, saying that they have to deal with a “daily patient demand-capacity mismatch”.

Rather than an increase in the number of GPs, as promised when the BMA developed the Scottish GP contract with the Scottish Government, Dr Buist said the whole time equivalent (WTE) number of GPs “is actually falling” – saying in some areas this meant there were more than 2,000 patients for every GP.

The GP contract had been designed to set out a “new direction for general practice in Scotland”, but Dr Buist claimed that “it seems we lost our political commitment to this project”.

Calling for action from the new first minister, who will take office next week, he insisted action was needed “beyond some of the warm words we often hear, but are wearing exceptionally thin at this tipping point”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is one of three candidates running to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish first minister, going up against Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and the former community safety minister, Ash Regan, for the top job in Scottish politics.

But Dr Buist told them “in short, the present situation is dire and is only going to get worse without intervention”.

He said: “We must look with hope to the new first minister and (potentially!) new Cabinet secretary for health to show greater commitment to actually delivering for general practice and recognise it as the foundation of our NHS in Scotland.”

While Scottish Government figures showed an average of 26,331 people attended accident and emergency each week in January this year, he said this total compared to the average of 703,310 direct patients contacts each week in general practice over the course of 2022.

Dr Buist said this level of activity meant any loss of GP practices would “inevitably impact on the rest of the NHS system”.

And he said that ministers “need to understand that when general practice fails, the NHS will surely fail”.

Speaking out about the situation GPs are facing, he said: “Most days are now just about survival and dealing with the acute situation.”

Dr Buist said that “almost no practice can consider themselves immune to the recruitment and retention problems that could force them to give up their contract”.

He said there had been a failure to create new practices “in those areas of Scotland witnessing population expansion due to a local house building boom”.

And he added: “We have failed to invest in the GP premises estate such that many are in a very poor state of repair and are inadequate to meet the needs of modern patient care.”

Dr Buist said “despite everything” the BMA in Scotland still believed in the GP contract, describing it as being the “keystone development for NHS reform of patient care in Scotland”.

But he insisted: “It requires vision, a resolve to deliver and significant investment if it is to be achieved.”

Dr Buist said: “The alternative is the path we have recently been unwittingly led on, sleepwalking towards a two-tier health service.

“A direction that will see a continued loss of GPs, with practice contracts given back to their health board, the subsequent closure of some practices, and an emergence of under-doctored areas where patients have difficulty registering with a GP.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Ian Millan
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Firhill. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside - performance badly needed…
CR0041531.
The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Craig Brett. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 17/03/2023
Flailing Dundee pub-goer caused glass shards to hit man's eye
Shotmakers like Jordan Spieth should still thrive with the MLR ball.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA finally reining…
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial

Editor's Picks

Most Commented