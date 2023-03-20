Suella Braverman tells Labour to ‘get off Twitter’ and visit Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suella Braverman tells Labour to ‘get off Twitter’ and visit Rwanda

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 5.25pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Suella Braverman urged Labour to “get off Twitter” and visit Rwanda during a heated exchange on the Government’s immigration plans in the Commons.

Her comments were in response to shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock, who pressed her on the Illegal Migration Bill and asked how she would find room to detain migrants crossing the Channel.

Ms Braverman, who made her first trip to Rwanda as Home Secretary this weekend, replied by insisting people should compare what the Government and Labour have done in the last 10 days.

She said: “The Prime Minister and I have secured a big deal with the French to increase cross-Channel cooperation. I have presented and we voted on measures to detain and swiftly remove illegal migrants and this weekend I met with refugees who have successfully been resettled in Rwanda and seen the accommodation people will be using.

“What has the Labour Party done? Well, the shadow home secretary has been on Twitter. She is very good on Twitter.”

“What I suggest they do is get off Twitter, get to Rwanda and I will show them how to stop the boats,” she added.

Also speaking during Home Office questions, Yvette Cooper garnered some laughs as she addressed a joke the Home Secretary made while visiting migrant homes in the African country.

Ms Cooper told the Commons: “We welcome the Home Secretary back from her expensive interior design tour.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper (Victoria Jones/PA)

Elsewhere during the session, SNP’s home affairs spokesperson Alison Thewliss said the Illegal Migration Bill was about “banning asylum seekers”, adding: “What does it say about the Home Secretary’s morals that she believes Rwanda would be a ‘blessing’ for asylum seekers, but when they come here she calls them a ‘swarm’ and an ‘invasion’.”

Ms Braverman accused her of “siding with the people smuggling gangs”, adding: “She is actively encouraging effectively the co-operation and evil practice of exploitation of vulnerable people coming into this country.

“Vote for our measures, stop the people smuggling gangs and stop the boats.”

The Home Secretary also told MPs the Government’s Migration Bill was “testing legal arguments” and “there’s nothing wrong with that”.

Responding to SNP MP Anum Qaisar (Airdrie and Shotts), Ms Braverman said: “Section 19 1b (of the Human Rights Act) is designed exactly for these purposes, where whilst the Government believes that our provisions are capable of being compliant with human rights acts and the Convention on Human Rights we are nonetheless testing legal arguments and legal basis, there’s nothing wrong with that.

“In fact previous administrations have introduced legislation – a Labour administration introduced legislation carrying a Section 19 1b statement themselves.”

