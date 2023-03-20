Police cannot maintain workforce and make new pay award, says outgoing chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Police cannot maintain workforce and make new pay award, says outgoing chief

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 6.13pm Updated: March 20 2023, 7.12pm
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone had previously announced plans to step down (Robert Perry/PA)
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone had previously announced plans to step down (Robert Perry/PA)

Funding issues mean Police Scotland will not be able to maintain workforce levels and make a pay award, the outgoing Chief Constable has said.

Ahead of the force presenting its annual budget to the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday, Sir Iain Livingstone sent a letter to MSPs, councillors and other stakeholders.

According to the Chief Constable, who announced plans to retire last month, officer numbers are likely to remain at 16,600 due to funding issues, but the overall workforce will have to reduce if they want to increase overall staff pay.

In its spending review last year, the Scottish Government allocated the £1.25 billion for policing until 2026-27, but has since offered an increase to £1.45 billion in next year’s budget.

In his letter, the Chief Constable said: “Policing’s funding allocation for the year ahead is better than the flat cash settlement which had been suggested, which I believe is recognition of improvements, reforms and related savings already made.

“Despite this, it does not allow us to maintain our workforce at the levels of previous years and at the same time make a pay award in 2023-24.”

The Chief Constable added: “Hard choices are being taken across the public sector to respond to high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

“Police Scotland is not immune to those challenges and we are taking action to prioritise and maintain operational policing.

“Because of recruitment delayed and increased retirals, officer numbers are lower than in previous years, at around 16,600.

“Our funding allocation means our officer establishment will remain around 16,600, including over 200 officers currently funded from outwith our core Scottish Government settlement. We are building a service model which reflects that level.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said policing “is and will continue to be a priority for this government”, adding: “While operational matters and staffing priorities are always rightly for the Chief Constable, the Scottish Government remains committed to working closely with both the Scottish Police Authority and Police Scotland to ensure we continue to have a safe, protected and resilient Scotland.

“Despite UK Government austerity, and in recognition of the crucial role Police Scotland officers and staff play keeping our communities safe, the service will receive additional resource funding of £80 million in 2023-24, a 6.3% increase compared to 2022-23.

“Scotland has more police officers per capita than England and Wales and our officers have significantly higher pay ranges, with a starting salary for a constable in Scotland around £5,000 more than in England and Wales.

“Recorded crime is also at one of the lowest levels seen since 1974, down 42% since 2006-07.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats said the letter laid bare the “challenges facing the service”.

“They are being asked to tackle crime with fewer officers and maintain morale while pay and conditions worsen,” said the party’s justice spokesman Liam McArthur.

“All three SNP leadership contenders should take some of the blame for this. Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan are both former justice ministers, while Kate Forbes decides the budget.

“Despite this, policing and justice have barely featured in the SNP leadership race.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for community policing across Scotland.

“People need to know there is an officer on hand when they need them most.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone had previously announced plans to step down (Robert Perry/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented