Holyrood committee ‘extremely concerned’ over college estate

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.03am
The committee report was released on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee has said it is “extremely concerned” over the state of Scotland’s colleges, urging the Scottish Government to provide more funding for the estate.

According to Audit Scotland, there has been a £321 million shortfall in maintenance funding since 2018-19, which poses “a risk to colleges’ ability to maintain the suitability and safety of their buildings”.

A new report from Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee released on Tuesday “lays bare the shortcomings of the current funding model and the lack of flexibility our colleges have”, according to convener Sue Webber.

In one of its conclusions, the report said: “The committee is extremely concerned about the significant level of back log and life cycle maintenance required to ensure that the college estate is wind and water tight, and the impact that this may be having on learners.

“Given the current situation, the committee is further concerned about ability of colleges to meet their net zero targets by 2045.

“As such, the committee recommends that the Scottish Funding Council do all it can to accelerate work to develop and implement its infrastructure investment plan.

“The committee would strongly encourage the Scottish Government to explore how the requisite resource can be provided to remedy the outstanding maintenance issues and place colleges on the path to net zero.”

“During our inquiry we heard witnesses express frustration about colleges’ finances,” Ms Webber added.

“The challenges colleges face will make it more difficult for them to respond to Scotland’s needs and priorities.

“However, the critical findings in our report are not a reflection on the hard work of colleges or their staff. Colleges continue to deliver high-quality, highly respected qualifications and professional training.”

She added: “The Scottish Government and Scottish Funding Council must work together to ensure our colleges have more cash, more flexibility, or clearer priorities.”

The report concluded: “Colleges need more funds to be able to deliver what is being asked of them, particularly if they are going to be able to meet their net zero commitments by 2045.

“However, the committee recognises the financial constraints that the Scottish Government is also working within, and the allocation of more funds may not be possible.”

The report was complimentary of the regionalisation of colleges, which started in 2012, saying the changes had created “coherence of curriculum” within the regions and enhanced the student voice.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Despite a very challenging financial context, the college sector 2023-24 resource budget increased by £26 million in cash terms compared to 2022-23.

“This demonstrates our commitment to the sector.

“Flexibilities were increased for the sector in 2022-23 and we continue to work with the Scottish Funding Council and colleges to ensure best of use of their budget to support our learners.”

