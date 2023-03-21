Sister of Ruth Perry says Ofsted report was ‘deeply harmful’ to late headteacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sister of Ruth Perry says Ofsted report was ‘deeply harmful’ to late headteacher

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.04am
An empty classroom (PA)
An empty classroom (PA)

The sister of a headteacher who took her own life after an Ofsted inspection has said the watchdog’s report was “deeply harmful” in its “implied focus on one individual”.

Ruth Perry, who was head at Caversham Primary School in Reading, killed herself in January while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school the lowest possible rating, her family said.

The inspection report found the school to be good in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be “inadequate”.

Ms Perry’s sister, Professor Julia Waters, said in a statement on behalf of the family that some of the Ofsted inspectors’ conclusions were “sensationalist” and “drawn from scant evidence”, such as gaps in record-keeping and typical childish behaviour.

“In our opinion, the findings of Ofsted were disproportionate, unfair and, as has tragically been proven, deeply harmful in their (implied) focus on one individual,” Ms Waters added.

According to the statement, the family rejects Ofsted’s judgment of Ms Perry’s leadership.

An inquest into the headteacher’s death will take place at Berkshire Coroner’s Court later this year.

Ms Waters went on: “Nevertheless, we are in no doubt that Ruth’s death was a direct result of the pressure put on her by the process and outcome of an Ofsted inspection at her school.”

She said her sister took her own life “under intolerable pressure from external scrutiny”.

Ms Waters added that there was “no doubt” the Ofsted inspectors did not mean to cause any harm and said it is the “fatally flawed system” which is at fault.

“Our only hope is that Ruth’s sudden, appalling death will be the last to occur as a result of the intolerable pressures caused by the Ofsted system,” she continued.

The family are calling for the system to be reviewed and changed to focus on the welfare of teaching staff as well as schoolchildren.

“We support anyone who cares about education in this country and wishes to drive forward rapid, far-reaching change to Ofsted’s punitive regime,” Ms Waters said.

“School inspections should be a welcome and positive contribution to improve standards in education. But for this to happen, they need massive reform.

“They need to be genuinely supportive and so to safeguard the health and wellbeing of hard-working, talented, altruistic headteachers and staff.”

She described her sister as a kind and “highly regarded” headteacher who taught for 32 years.

“Whatever happens now, those who knew and loved Ruth will be poorer for her absence for the rest of our lives,” she said.

A petition calling for an inquiry into the inspection of Caversham Primary School has more than 66,000 signatures.

A headteacher in nearby Newbury, Berkshire, plans to refuse Ofsted inspectors entry into her school on Tuesday in light of Ms Perry’s death.

Flora Cooper, executive headteacher of the John Rankin Schools, announced the plan on Twitter on Monday and posted: “We have to do this! I’m taking the stand!”.

Three unions representing teachers and school leaders have urged Ofsted to pause inspections this week.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said it is “important” that people listen to what Ms Perry’s family have to say regarding their determination that “something like this should never happen again”.

He added: “Whilst it should never take a tragedy like this to prompt action, this has to be a watershed moment.

“The anger and hurt being expressed currently by school staff is palpable. It is essential that all policymakers, including Ofsted, listen and respond.

“Given the strength of feeling and the need for a period of calm reflection, Ofsted should pause inspections this week.”

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), called it “the height of insensitivity” for Ofsted to inspect schools or colleges this week.

She said: “Ofsted should pause all its inspections and reflect upon the unmanageable and counter-productive stress they cause for school leaders, and the impact on leaders.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Ofsted should undertake an immediate review of the impact of inspections on the wellbeing of school and college leaders and staff, and a pause in the inspection cycle would allow for a period in which this could happen.”

Matthew Purves, Ofsted’s regional director for the South East, said: “We were deeply saddened by Ruth Perry’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with Mrs Perry’s family, friends and everyone in the Caversham Primary School community.”

The Samaritans offer a listening service 24 hours a day for individuals affected by these issues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
An empty classroom (PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented