Tory MPs will get free vote on any Johnson inquiry sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tory MPs will get free vote on any Johnson inquiry sanctions

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 10.01am
Former prime minister Boris Johnson will be grilled by MPs on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson will be grilled by MPs on Wednesday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Conservative MPs will be allowed to make decisions “as individuals” on any sanctions to be applied to Boris Johnson following the Privileges Committee inquiry, the Prime Minister has said.

Rishi Sunak indicated that Tory MPs will be given a free vote on the matter, ahead of the former PM’s appearance before the cross-party committee on Wednesday.

The publication of his defence to claims that he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials is now awaited, after Mr Johnson handed over the dossier on Monday afternoon.

Mr Sunak confirmed he will not tell his MPs how to vote on any sanctions that may be recommended by the committee, telling BBC Breakfast: “These are matters for Parliament and the House and MPs as individuals, rather than for Government. So that is the general process that we will follow.”

The Prime Minister declined to say whether he agreed with some of Mr Johnson’s allies that the process was a “witch hunt”, telling the programme: “That’s ultimately something for Boris Johnson and he’ll have the committee process to go through and that’s a matter for Parliament. That’s not what I’m focused on.”

Mr Johnson was first asked to provide a written submission in July last year, but provided it 48 hours before his televised questioning by the committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The committee confirmed it received the evidence, key to Mr Johnson’s political future, at 2.32pm on Monday.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said MPs will be able to vote ‘as individuals’ on any sanctions on Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A spokesman for the panel of MPs said: “The committee will need to review what has been submitted in the interests of making appropriate redactions to protect the identity of some witnesses.

“The committee intends to publish this as soon as is practicably possible. The material will be published on the committee website.”

If Mr Johnson fails to convince the committee he did not deliberately mislead Parliament, he could be found to have committed a contempt of Parliament and receive a suspension. Such a move could ultimately end in a by-election.

An ally of the Conservative MP said his defence had been handed over on Monday “as planned”, adding: “The committee control the timing of publication. We encourage them to publish it as soon as possible.”

The defence is expected to take the form of a lengthy submission from Mr Johnson’s barrister, Lord Pannick KC.

The hearing clashes with a key vote on Mr Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, which Democratic Unionist Party MPs plan to oppose.

An estimated £220,000 of taxpayers’ money has been allocated for Mr Johnson’s legal bills.

If the committee rules that he did mislead the House, they will consider whether it was “reckless or intentional” and amounted to a contempt of Parliament.

An interim report by the committee earlier this month said evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to the then-prime minister.

But Mr Johnson claimed it was “clear” he had not committed a contempt of Parliament, arguing there is “no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament” or failed to update it in a timely manner.

Mr Johnson has also sought to cast doubt on the findings of Sue Gray’s report on partygate, after she quit the Civil Service to take up a role in Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office.

The Privileges Committee is examining evidence around at least four occasions when Mr Johnson may have misled MPs with his assurances to the Commons that lockdown rules were followed.

The committee will publish its findings on whether the former prime minister committed a contempt of Parliament and make a recommendation on any punishment, but the ultimate decision will fall to the full House of Commons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
3
The Queen's Hotel, Dundee.
Tourist put on register after sex attack at Dundee hotel
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
5
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
2
6
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
7
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
8
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Aaron Hebner celebrates not being jailed Picture shows; Aaron Hebner. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 17/03/2023
Fife cannabis dealer punches the air as he narrowly dodges prison
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear

More from The Courier

Ryan Edwards has opened up in a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United…
Rosemary and Denis Matheson-Dear.
Son fulfils promise to stage exhibition of late mother's art in Dundee
Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the…
The Cupar recycling centre reopening next week
Cupar recycling centre to reopen next week - but users will need to book
The defibrillator was stolen from outside the Attic Lounge. Image: Police Scotland
Life-saving defibrillator stolen from Dundee street
The A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View
Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring 'noise' around promotion bid as he reveals reason…
The author was left overwhelmed by the beauty of Dundee in the 1920s. Image: DC Thomson.
Travel writer and Nazi sympathiser HV Morton's 1929 love letter to 'blood-tingling' Dundee
Roy King and Forfar crew members at the retiral event in Forfar's Strang Street fire station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kings among men: Firefighter Roy’s retiral ends 60 years of dedicated father and son Forfar…
Dr Lynn Miller is concerned for patients with congenital heart disease.
Fife doctor warns of increased risk to heart patients as NHS dentist numbers plummet

Editor's Picks

Most Commented