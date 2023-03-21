DUP MP says party will ‘continue the fight’ against post-Brexit trade barriers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

DUP MP says party will ‘continue the fight’ against post-Brexit trade barriers

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 11.27am Updated: March 21 2023, 11.38am
DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said his party will ‘continue the fight’ against Brexit trade barriers in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said his party will ‘continue the fight’ against Brexit trade barriers in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said his party will “continue the fight” against Brexit trade barriers in Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party has been boycotting the Stormont Assembly since May 2022 over concerns surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the party believes created economic barriers within the UK.

The DUP announced that it plans to vote against the Stormont brake in Westminster on Wednesday, the first element of the Windsor Framework to be discussed by Parliament.

Mr Wilson spoke on Good Morning Ulster about the DUP’s plans to return to Stormont.

“At one stage the SDLP and Alliance and other parties were saying we’ve got to have the full implementation of the protocol because there’s no other game in town,” he said.

“We insisted that the protocol was not acceptable and that negotiation had to be undertaken to revise it and remove it.

“We got the negotiation, but we didn’t get the outcome, so we have to continue the fight, and we will continue the fight.”

Despite the DUP’s plans to vote against it, the British Government insisted it has no plans to renegotiate the Windsor Framework.

Mr Wilson responded to the notion that no more negotiations with the EU will be taking place.

“We were told that before and then negotiations started,” he said.

Northern Ireland Assembly
The DUP has been boycotting the Stormont Assembly since May 2022 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Wilson added: “Of course there’s something very important here for unionists – if the protocol in its revised version stays or the original version stays, then that will be the end of the union.”

According to Mr Wilson, the Stormont brake does not go far enough in addressing the democratic deficit created by the Windsor Framework.

“Regardless of what part of the community you come from, they expect their own elected representatives to be the ones who make the laws and then be held accountable for the laws,” he said.

“And the fact of the matter is, even with the Windsor framework, EU laws will still apply in Northern Ireland and the opportunities to change those laws are totally removed from elected representatives in Northern Ireland.”

The Stormont brake would allow 30 Stormont Assembly members from two parties to object to new EU laws being implemented in Northern Ireland.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said on Tuesday that his party has not decided whether or not they will vote in favour of the Stormont brake.

“We’ll either vote for it or abstain, we’ll make that decision today,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Mr Eastwood also addressed concerns raised by members of his own party about the democratic deficit created by the Windsor Framework.

“The best way to fix the democratic deficit is going back into the European Union,” he said.

“But the idea that a devolved Assembly or 30 members of it would be setting EU regulations is just bonkers, frankly, and anybody who thinks otherwise, I don’t know what planet they’re living on.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that, while further reforms are necessary, the Windsor Framework represents an important stepping stone in resolving Brexit trading relationships.

“The Ulster Unionist Party see the framework as a stepping stone towards achieving a lasting solution to the many issues and challenges with our post-Brexit trading relationship with both Great Britain and the European Union,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
3
The Queen's Hotel, Dundee.
Tourist put on register after sex attack at Dundee hotel
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
5
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
2
6
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
7
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
8
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Aaron Hebner celebrates not being jailed Picture shows; Aaron Hebner. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 17/03/2023
Fife cannabis dealer punches the air as he narrowly dodges prison
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear

More from The Courier

Ryan Edwards has opened up in a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses being dropped by Jim Goodwin, Twitter trolls and Dundee United…
Rosemary and Denis Matheson-Dear.
Son fulfils promise to stage exhibition of late mother's art in Dundee
Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the…
The Cupar recycling centre reopening next week
Cupar recycling centre to reopen next week - but users will need to book
The defibrillator was stolen from outside the Attic Lounge. Image: Police Scotland
Life-saving defibrillator stolen from Dundee street
The A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View
Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring 'noise' around promotion bid as he reveals reason…
The author was left overwhelmed by the beauty of Dundee in the 1920s. Image: DC Thomson.
Travel writer and Nazi sympathiser HV Morton's 1929 love letter to 'blood-tingling' Dundee
Roy King and Forfar crew members at the retiral event in Forfar's Strang Street fire station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kings among men: Firefighter Roy’s retiral ends 60 years of dedicated father and son Forfar…
Dr Lynn Miller is concerned for patients with congenital heart disease.
Fife doctor warns of increased risk to heart patients as NHS dentist numbers plummet

Editor's Picks

Most Commented