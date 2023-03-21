Boris Johnson ‘one of the foremost exponents of post-truth politics’ – MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson ‘one of the foremost exponents of post-truth politics’ – MP

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 1.10pm
Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)
Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)

Boris Johnson “left a stain on our body politic like Trump” as people observed him “mocking the truth”, an MP has said at a parliamentary committee on misinformation.

The comments from SNP MP John Nicolson come a day before Mr Johnson’s appearance at the cross-party Privileges Committee where he will be questioned on claims that he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials.

Mr Nicolson was questioning Paul Scully, the minister for tech and digital economy, at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Sub-committee on Online Harms and Disinformation in a session focused on misinformation and trusted voices.

It was put to Mr Scully that Mr Johnson has had a “deeply damaging effect” on trust in politics and politicians.

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Scully replied: “The former prime minister will answer his questions in the Privileges Committee in his own way, and he will be judged by that committee. It’s not for me to pre-empt that committee.

“But clearly the period of time that we describe, you know, things like partygate, which he’s in front of the committee for, was a really hugely unfortunate time when people have been seeing the suffering of their own families and their own experiences and then to feel that there is a disjoint between politicians and members of the public is always terrible.

“It’s not what we get into politics for.”

Mr Nicolson, who is a member of the DCMS Commons select committee, said “unfortunate” and “disjoint” were words that “enormously” underplayed how people feel about it.

Mr Nicolson added: “They saw a prime minister who was mocking the truth as he’s done throughout his political career.

“We know he’s been sacked several times for lying by different employers.

“A phrase has crept into the body politic and it’s called post-truth politics. (Former US president Donald) Trump did it. Johnson did it.

“You just spread untruths, you spray the public arena with untruths, so eventually people just think you’re in it to be dishonest, I’m in it to be dishonest, none of us can be trusted.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
SNP MP John Nicolson (James Manning/PA)

“It’s a success for practitioners of post-truth politics. But it’s terrible for the rest of us.

“And your leader was one of the foremost exponents of this school of political thought.”

Mr Scully said he personally is “one of the biggest cynics when it comes to politicians and politics”.

Mr Nicholson went on to say: “In times of great crisis in our country, other times too, we’ve got to be able to trust our leaders, and as the public begin to think that they’re all rascals, take that Boris Johnson, not a word he said was true, he smirks as he tries to deceive us, it is his way of doing business, that affects all of us, doesn’t it?

“It has a crucially damaging effect on our ability to persuade the public to listen to the experts.”

Mr Scully told MPs there is a reason that Mr Johnson is no longer prime minister.

UK Parliament portraits
Paul Scully (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

“The parliamentary party, people have had their say, but we tend to judge our prime ministers, that’s why we set a high bar through the ballot box,” he said.

Mr Nicolson raised the issue of integrity, adding: “You hear a lot of people on the left, they’ll say to you ‘You know what, I disagreed deeply with Margaret Thatcher, but on the whole we think she behaved with integrity’.

“I wouldn’t necessarily agree with that, but people say that. Nobody says that about Boris Johnson do they?

“He left a stain on our body politic like Trump, and it’s not about political debate, it’s about integrity, and the effective functioning of our system.”

Mr Johnson has accepted that he misled MPs but insisted his partygate denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

He insisted in his written evidence to the Privileges Committee inquiry that he “did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House”.

His 52-page defence dossier was published on Tuesday, the day before a hearing that could decide his political fate.

