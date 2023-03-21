Hunt running a ‘high-tax, high-spend, low-growth, quasi-socialist economy’ – MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt running a ‘high-tax, high-spend, low-growth, quasi-socialist economy’ – MP

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 2.02pm Updated: March 21 2023, 2.17pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivering his recent Budget to the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivering his recent Budget to the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

The Chancellor is presiding over a “high-tax, high-spend, low-growth, quasi-socialist economy”, a Conservative backbencher has claimed.

Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, urged Jeremy Hunt to lower the “burden of taxation” and introduce “some tax cuts” days after the Chancellor’s Spring Budget.

Speaking during Commons Treasury questions, Mr Davies said: “Although I appreciate it’s largely as a result of the idiotic decision to lock down the country and the economy for the best part of two years, the Chancellor nevertheless finds himself presiding over a high-tax, high-spend, low-growth, quasi-socialist economy.

“So when can those of us who remain as Conservatives expect to see some tax cuts and the burden of taxation coming down?”

Tory former minister Sir Desmond Swayne could be heard shouting “answer” to the Chancellor.

Mr Hunt said he hoped Mr Davies was reassured by the corporation tax cut worth £9 billion, adding: “And if we make it permanent, the capital allowances as I would like to, that will give us the best investment incentives anywhere in the OECD.”

Conservative former cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom added her voice to Tory backbenchers concerned that the Government’s childcare extension could see parents seeking to look after their own children “left out and left in poverty”.

She told the Commons: “I do congratulate the Treasury team for the excellent new policy providing much more childcare support to families.

“But could (the minister) persuade (the Chancellor) to meet with me and a small group of colleagues to talk about the policy in the round and how we can give more support to all families, more flexibility where there’s informal childcare through, for example grandparents, and indeed where families want to choose to look after their own children at home, without being effectively left out and left in poverty as a result of their decisions for their families?”

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Dame Andrea Leadsom expressed concern over the Government’s childcare extension (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Treasury minister John Glen said: “The Chancellor has indicated he would be happy to meet you, and I would be happy to meet again too.”

The Chancellor was also urged to “rule out changing the state pension timetable”.

Labour’s Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West) asked: “At the same time as the Chancellor has been dishing out tax cuts for the pensions of the richest earners, the Tories are considering making millions of people work even longer than they planned before they can get their state pension.

“So will the Chancellor today rule out changing the state pension timetable?”

Mr Hunt replied: “What she forgets is that it’s not just doctors or indeed millionaires who want to save for a decent pension pot, it’s ordinary people and that’s who we are on the side of in this Government and when it comes to reforms to the state pension age, we follow a process that balances the interests of taxpayers, the interests of pensioners and also looks at life expectancy.”

