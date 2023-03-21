Falling teacher numbers show Sturgeon has failed on education, say Tories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Declining teacher numbers in Scottish schools show Nicola Sturgeon has failed in her pledge to make education her “number one” priority, the Scottish Tories have claimed.

The latest teacher census statistics published by the Scottish Government show there were 52,422 teachers based in schools in 2022 compared to 52,593 in 2021, a fall of 170.

And when centrally employed teachers – including those working supply – are included, the total number increased to 53,459 in 2022, 122 fewer than in 2021.

Meanwhile, since 2007, the number of secondary school teachers has fallen by 1,699, with 24,874 employed in 2022.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked to be judged on her education record (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

English and maths teachers have declined by 340 and 331 since 2008, according to the data.

But primary school teacher numbers have increased since the SNP took power in 2007.

There were 23,829 primary teachers in 2007, compared to 25,451 in 2022, an increase of 1,622.

Teachers working in special schools slightly increased from 2,044 in 2007 to 2,097 in 2022.

The First Minister, who announced her resignation on February 15, had repeatedly called for her opponents to judge her on education, outlining it as a key priority during her time in the top job.

Stephen Kerr, Scottish Tory education spokesman, said the latest statistics show a “dismal trend” in declining teacher numbers.

He said: “The drop in teacher numbers of the last year – continuing a dismal trend – is further evidence of the SNP’s mismanagement of Scottish education.

“The SNP’s abysmal failures in education are not only letting down Scottish pupils, they are also taking a toll on teachers.

“From slipping attainment standards and botched reforms, to the unacceptable surge in classroom violence, it’s little wonder that Scotland’s teachers are scunnered.

“They are stretched to the limit and SNP ministers are simply not providing the support that they need.

Stephen Kerr has hit out at SNP ‘mismanagement’ of education (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The fact that there are fewer teachers now than when the SNP first came to power, makes a mockery of Nicola Sturgeon’s pledge that education would be her number one priority.

“Her legacy in education – as in so many other areas – is dismal. The truth is Scotland’s education system has been pushed to breaking point by the SNP’s shambolic mismanagement, with teachers and pupils suffering as a result.”

The number of probationary teachers who secured permanent or temporary employment following their one-year induction is not yet available for 2022/23.

But just 70% of the 2021/22 cohort secured employment, compared to 80% in 2020/21 and 85% in 2019/20.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Scotland has the most teachers-per-pupil compared to the rest of the UK, and education spend per person is higher than England and Wales.

“Overall teacher numbers remain at historically high levels and are higher than they were in 2007.

“We are committed to recruiting more teaching and support staff. Last month, I set out measures to Parliament which underlines our commitment to this and this is backed by significant additional funding.

“We will provide £145.5 million in next year’s budget to protect increased teacher numbers and where this is not being delivered by a local authority, we will withhold or recoup funding which has been given for this purpose.

“Today we have published a consultation on a new legal minimum number of school learning hours. Councils will be required to provide the equivalent of 25 teaching hours per week in primaries and 27.5 hours in secondaries a year.”