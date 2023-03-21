Restrictions on Airbnbs planned in Levelling Up Bill, Michael Gove says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restrictions on Airbnbs planned in Levelling Up Bill, Michael Gove says

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 4.46pm
The Government will bring forward changes to its flagship Levelling Up Bill aimed at tackling problems with Airbnbs and other short-term lets, Michael Gove said
The Government will bring forward changes to its flagship Levelling Up Bill aimed at tackling problems with Airbnbs and other short-term lets, Michael Gove said (Peter Tsai Photography/Alamy/PA)

The Government will bring forward changes to its flagship Levelling Up Bill aimed at tackling problems with Airbnbs and other short-term lets, Michael Gove said.

The Communities Secretary said ministers will make changes aimed at restricting “the way that homes can be turned into Airbnbs” as he acknowledged a problem with holiday lets preventing younger workers from living and finding a job near to home.

Liberal Democrat Tim Farron drew attention to the problems caused by large numbers of holiday lets and Airbnbs in his Lake District constituency.

Airbnb lets homeowners rent space – from a shared room to an entire property – to travellers.

The Westmorland and Lonsdale MP told the Commons: “In the Lakes and the dales of Cumbria we have 63% of our employers operating below capacity because there aren’t enough workers in the area.

“The big problem for us – which I know he is seeking to tackle – is the collapse the long-term private rented sector into Airbnb.

“Could he give me some assurance of when this Government will change planning law to allow communities like mine to control our housing stock so there are enough homes, affordable and available, for local families and local workers?”

Communities Secretary Michael Gove
Communities Secretary Michael Gove said change is coming (PA)

Mr Gove replied: “Of course we want to have a labour market that works, and of course we want to have a tourism sector that works.

“But there is a problem in the private rented sector, particularly in beautiful parts of our country like those which he represents, where we do have homes which are turned into Airbnbs and into holiday lets in a way that actually impedes the capacity of young workers to find a place where they can stay in the locale that they love and contribute to the economy of which they wish to be part.”

He added: “We will be bringing forward some planning changes to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill which are intended to ensure that we have restrictions over the way that homes can be turned into Airbnbs.”

The Bill, aimed at laying the foundations for the Government’s plans to spread power and jobs across the country, is undergoing line-by-line scrutiny in the House of Lords.

Ministers could introduce amendments to the legislation to deal with short-term lets as peers continue to consider it.

Tim Farron MP
Tim Farron has described the effect of Airbnbs on the Lakes and dales of Cumbria (PA)

As the Commons continued to debate the Budget, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the Government to bring in rent controls and said rising rents are “devastating in inner city areas” like his Islington North constituency.

But Mr Gove said more houses need to be built instead, adding: “A rent freeze, while often attractive, has – as we have seen in Scotland – unfortunately the effect of reducing the supply of rented homes, and therefore it would seem to me that while I know his heart on this issue is in the right place, the methods that he is proposing would run counter to what we both want to see.”

