Johnson’s partygate defence ‘complete and utter nonsense’, say Covid bereaved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson’s partygate defence ‘complete and utter nonsense’, say Covid bereaved

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 4.48pm
Lobby Akinnola and his father Femi, who died in April 2020 with Covid (Lobby Akinnola/PA)
Lobby Akinnola and his father Femi, who died in April 2020 with Covid (Lobby Akinnola/PA)

A man whose father died with Covid-19, and was buried a day before Boris Johnson was photographed sitting with his wife Carrie and staff at a table with wine and cheese in the No 10 garden, described the former prime minister’s partygate defence as “complete and utter nonsense”.

Mr Johnson accepted he misled MPs, but said his denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

His 52-page defence dossier was published on Tuesday, a day before he faces a live grilling by a cross-party group of MPs in a hearing that could decide his political fate.

Lobby Akinnola, 32, a data analyst and spokesman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice, from Walthamstow in east London, said his father Femi, 60, died with Covid in April 2020 and was buried in May.

Lobby Akinnola (right) with his father Femi (centre) and brother Tugbi (left)
Lobby Akinnola (right) with his father Femi (centre) and brother Tugbi (left) (Lobby Akinnola/PA)

Mr Akinnola told the PA news agency: “(Boris Johnson) accepts he misled Parliament, but he did it in good faith because he was not aware at the time that what he was doing was breaking any rules.

“I think it’s just, I mean, complete and utter nonsense. I think it’s ridiculous to say that ignorance is some kind of defence.

“Remember university students were fined for breaking the rules? So we expected these rules to be reasonable and understandable by children, and now the man who set the rules, his defence is that he didn’t understand them.

“From what we’ve seen of Boris Johnson, he’s a man who will do and say whatever he needs to to escape the consequences of his actions.

“I do not believe him to be honest and I do not believe him to be trustworthy.

“I personally, seeing this defence, think the man does not understand the meaning of the word good faith, or he’s lying.

“We were only allowed to have our immediate family – my dad has five kids and his wife, so that’s six of us, that was the limit, couldn’t have anyone else come and say goodbye or pay their respects to the man.

“(I’m) unbelievably angry that they could ask for so much from us and completely ignore that sacrifice.”

If Mr Johnson fails to convince the committee he did not deliberately mislead the Commons, he could be found to have committed a contempt of Parliament.

A suspension of more than 10 days could result in a high-profile by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

The full House of Commons would vote on any recommendations.

A woman whose father died with Covid-19 in 2020 said Mr Johnson’s partygate defence highlights “his lack of shame and humility”.

Kathryn de Prudhoe, a psychotherapist from Leeds whose father Tony Clay died in April 2020, questioned the former prime minister’s leadership credentials.

“Johnson’s defence continues to highlight his lack of shame and humility,” she told PA.

“As a bereaved daughter whose dad died alone and had five people at his funeral, I feel utterly insulted at the obfuscation used to avoid accountability and the subtle yet obvious attempt to paint himself as a victim of people who were out to get him.

“The victims in all of this are families like mine who lost loved ones in the most traumatic circumstances, people who lost their jobs, livelihoods and homes or their mental health, because they followed the rules that he made, but couldn’t stick to.

“He is not, nor ever was, fit to hold the office of prime minister.

“Not at any time, but least of all through a national crisis that required the highest standards of integrity and leadership.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson.
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; James Paterson. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 21/03/2023
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Fergus Ewing says SNP government in 'last chance saloon' over A9 dualling project
A Dundee bus passenger said it was lucky nobody was hurt. Image: Supplied
Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window
Lobby Akinnola and his father Femi, who died in April 2020 with Covid (Lobby Akinnola/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Eye gouging and mirror smashing
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Forfar nursing student is worried about returning to her new flat after an 'almighty' stone was lobbed through her window during her first night in the property. Picture shows; A stone which was thrown through the bedroom window of a flat in Forfar.. Forfar, Angus. Supplied by Kirsty Mackie Date; 21/03/2023
Forfar nursing student scared to sleep in new flat after window smashed
Boy standing alone by wall in corridor at school; Shutterstock ID 1168654495; purchase_order: ; job:
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as…
Courier - John Post - Waid Academy - CR0034973 - Anstruther - Picture Shows: GV of Waid Academy, Anstruther Fife 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?
The Smugglers sits on a prime corner site opposite Arbroath harbour. Image: Google
Planners block flats bid for Arbroath pub which boasted Europe's biggest rum selection
John Wyllie, independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drugs Partnership. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee drugs battle crisis as addiction tsar resigns after just four months
Utility ROV Services managing director Patrick Crawford in the Glenrothes workshop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife firm hired on wind farm supplying power to Google
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault to injury in Auchterarder Picture shows; Darren MacDonald. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 20/03/2023
Thug could face jail for bruising attack in Perthshire town

Editor's Picks

Most Commented