Campaigners seeking more protection for tenants deliver petition to Downing St

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Campaigners seeking more protection for tenants deliver petition to Downing St

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 6.34pm
Representatives from the Renters’ Reform Coalition hand in a petition to 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Representatives from the Renters’ Reform Coalition hand in a petition to 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Campaigners calling for tougher rules for landlords said renters had been evicted for complaining about holes in their roof, mould and having no hot water as they delivered a petition to Downing Street.

A coalition of campaigners demanding urgent reform to protect tenants marched in Westminster on Tuesday as they warned each day of delay could see another household forced onto the streets.

The Renters’ Reform Coalition – made up of some 20 organisations supporting and representing private renters including homeless and housing charities Shelter and Crisis – said 96,660 households have been put at risk of homelessness since the Government promised private landlords would no longer be able to evict tenants without good reason in April 2019.

They are calling on the Government to ban Section 21 no-fault evictions, which currently allow landlords to quickly evict tenants without having to give a reason.

The group handed a petition in to Downing Street demanding immediate action to address the situation for renters and ensure safe, secure and affordable homes for all, before housing minister Rachel Maclean held a question-and-answer session.

One renter told the PA news agency she was asked to leave her family home weeks after her mother had died of cancer.

Sam Lowe said: “We got the notice one month after our mother’s funeral. There was absolutely no sympathy from the landlord.

“We asked the landlord for repairs and the next thing we know we got a Section 21 notice.

“My sister is 16, she has been living there since she was eight. That was our family home. That was where we all got together for birthdays and Christmas.

“You can see daylight because there is a hole in our roof. There is black and orange mould on my brother’s ceiling. It’s like the Victorian times as we are seeing so many steps backwards.”

Ms Lowe and her brother are now their little sister’s guardian and the 37-year-old is currently fighting to stay at the property.

The London Renters Union (LRU) is also worried the threat of retaliatory evictions has stopped renters from speaking out against dangerous housing conditions.

Private renters from across England gather in Westminster
Private renters from across England gather in Westminster (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jaz Sadri said: “I have been evicted three times since the beginning of the pandemic with section 21 evictions and rent hikes. In two cases, I was served an eviction notice after complaining about a lack of hot water and heating in my home.

“I’ve had to get used to accepting poor-quality housing and the knowledge that I will not be able to settle down anywhere. It makes it really difficult to feel at home in your own house.”

Renters have also called for extra protections including longer notice periods and relocation payments to try and give tenants more security and reduce the risk of people being made homeless.

A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities insisted the Government is “absolutely committed to delivering a fairer deal for renters” and will ban Section 21 orders.

He said: “We will bring forward a Renters’ Reform Bill in this Parliament, abolishing ‘no-fault evictions’ so that all tenants have greater security in their homes and are empowered to challenge poor conditions and unreasonable rent rises.

“We are also introducing a Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector for the first time ever, which will make sure privately-rented homes are safe and decent.

“In addition, we are providing families with significant support over this year and next – worth on average £3,500 per household – as well as uprating benefits and the state pension by 10% in April.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson.
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; James Paterson. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 21/03/2023
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Fergus Ewing says SNP government in 'last chance saloon' over A9 dualling project
A Dundee bus passenger said it was lucky nobody was hurt. Image: Supplied
Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window
Representatives from the Renters’ Reform Coalition hand in a petition to 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Eye gouging and mirror smashing
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Forfar nursing student is worried about returning to her new flat after an 'almighty' stone was lobbed through her window during her first night in the property. Picture shows; A stone which was thrown through the bedroom window of a flat in Forfar.. Forfar, Angus. Supplied by Kirsty Mackie Date; 21/03/2023
Forfar nursing student scared to sleep in new flat after window smashed
Boy standing alone by wall in corridor at school; Shutterstock ID 1168654495; purchase_order: ; job:
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as…
Courier - John Post - Waid Academy - CR0034973 - Anstruther - Picture Shows: GV of Waid Academy, Anstruther Fife 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?
The Smugglers sits on a prime corner site opposite Arbroath harbour. Image: Google
Planners block flats bid for Arbroath pub which boasted Europe's biggest rum selection
John Wyllie, independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drugs Partnership. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee drugs battle crisis as addiction tsar resigns after just four months
Utility ROV Services managing director Patrick Crawford in the Glenrothes workshop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife firm hired on wind farm supplying power to Google
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault to injury in Auchterarder Picture shows; Darren MacDonald. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 20/03/2023
Thug could face jail for bruising attack in Perthshire town

Editor's Picks

Most Commented