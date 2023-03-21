Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s pensions shake-up receives support from MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s pensions shake-up receives support from MPs

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 8.01pm
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

MPs have supported a pensions shake-up that Rishi Sunak claims will help reduce NHS waiting lists.

The Prime Minister argued the tax cut for people with pension pots worth more than £1 million will result in doctors taking on more hours, although he could not say how many will stay in work because of it.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his Budget last week to abolish the tax-free limit on pensions savings, which had stood at £1.07 million.

Labour criticised it as a “giveaway to the richest 1%”, arguing a bespoke pensions scheme for doctors would be fairer.

MPs voted 330 to 233, majority 97, in favour of the Budget resolution on the lifetime allowance charge and annual allowance.

The resolutions are specific proposals for taxation and allow the House to legislate for tax changes in the Finance Bill.

Mr Sunak earlier defended the tax break, which will cost £2.75 billion over the next five years, saying the current allowances were pushing doctors into declining extra shifts or into early retirement.

“This is about cutting waiting lists,” he said in an interview with BBC Breakfast.

“We need our best doctors, our experienced doctors, we need them working, and they want to work, they want to help get the waiting lists down, they want to work longer hours, they don’t want to retire. And because of the pension regime, they were stopped from doing that, it was preventing them from doing that.

“I want to get the waiting list down and that’s why we’ve made the change that we’ve made, and it’s going to benefit everyone to get healthcare quicker.”

Pat McFadden
Pat McFadden criticised ministers (Niall Carson/PA)

The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated the tax break could boost the workforce by 15,000 as people who might otherwise have retired to avoid breaching the lifetime allowance decide to stay on instead.

Shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden compared the Government’s decision to scrap the pensions lifetime allowance to the “hold my beer” meme, which can be used to suggest someone is about to do something daft.

Defending calls made by shadow health secretary Wes Streeting to raise the cap for doctors, Mr McFadden told the Commons: “In the run-up to the Budget, the shadow secretary of state for health called for a special scheme to deal with the issues facing doctors which is forcing some of them to retire early.

“That was a call supported by the Chancellor when he was chair of the health select committee.

“His report said, and I quote, ‘the Government must act swiftly to reform the NHS pension scheme… to prevent senior staff from reducing their hours and retiring early from the NHS’. That is exactly what the shadow health secretary put forward.”

He added: “When he (Mr Streeting) made that call he was attacked by the party opposite. They said it was financial profligacy. They said such a policy was unaffordable, and remember this was only a scheme directed at the NHS.”

Mr McFadden went on: “What did they do then? They said ‘Wes, hold my beer’. Because just days later, having denounced a smaller NHS scheme as being completely unaffordable, they proposed to abolish the entire lifetime allowance. According to the Tory argument, it’s completely unaffordable for doctors alone, so we are going to propose it for everyone.”

Treasury minister John Glen, closing the fourth and final day of the Budget debate, said many in the medical profession had called for the pensions reforms over several months.

He added: “Our pension reforms benefit other experienced key workers as well as doctors.

“Headteachers, police chiefs, armed forces clinicians, senior armed forces personnel, air traffic controllers, prison governors, senior government scientists, government-employed vets, and, yes, even senior people in the private sector who create jobs for our economy, sustaining growth across the economy.”

Labour MPs were heard shouting “bankers” as Mr Glen listed those who will benefit from the change.

MPs also voted 321 to 64, majority 257, in favour of the Budget resolution enabling alcohol duty to be increased.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson.
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; James Paterson. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 21/03/2023
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate after combining for Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'relentless' Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
Ray McKinnon was left feeling disappointed by the defeat at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon: Fact we're down after losing to league leaders shows how…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.
Ian Murray calls on Raith Rovers to 'seize opportunity' as he reflects on 'horrible…
Zander Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will be proud of Zander Clark if he gets first Scotland cap,…
The junction where the man was injured. Image: Google Maps
Cyclist, 64, taken to hospital after collision with car in Perthshire
Dundee strike pairing Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate against Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as convincing Ayr victory cuts gap at the top
Forfar took on Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side miss chance to move…
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
Fergus Ewing says SNP government in 'last chance saloon' over A9 dualling project
A Dundee bus passenger said it was lucky nobody was hurt. Image: Supplied
Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window

Editor's Picks

Most Commented