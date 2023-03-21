UK Government spent almost £200,000 defending NI Protocol legal challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Government spent almost £200,000 defending NI Protocol legal challenges

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 10.18pm
The UK and EU have now agreed the Windsor Framework as a way to cut the red tape caused by the existing arrangement (Peter Morrison/PA)
The UK and EU have now agreed the Windsor Framework as a way to cut the red tape caused by the existing arrangement (Peter Morrison/PA)

Nearly £200,000 was spent by the UK Government defending two legal challenges to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

One of the cases was brought by unionist politicians and Brexiteers including Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey, and the other by a loyalist pastor from Belfast, Clifford Peeples.

The Westminster administration’s legal costs were disclosed in a response to a parliamentary written question by former Labour MP Lady Hoey, who sits as a non-affiliated peer in the upper chamber.

Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine said: “The Government has spent £196,567 on fees associated with the legal challenges of Clifford Peeples and Jim Allister and others.”

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled last month the controversial post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland were lawful.

The joint legal challenge had previously been dismissed by the High Court and Court of Appeal in Belfast.

Attempts to restore powersharing at Stormont have so far failed because of a boycott by the DUP in protest at the protocol, which created trade barriers in the Irish Sea.

The UK and EU have now agreed the Windsor Framework as a way to cut the red tape caused by the existing arrangement.

However, the DUP has said it will vote on Wednesday against the first aspect of the revamped deal to be considered by Parliament, the Stormont brake, which the Government itself has suggested will be indicative of support for the overall agreement.

The mechanism aims to allow assembly members to flag their concerns about new EU legislation that will affect the region.

While the DUP says the framework has gone some way to address its concerns about the protocol, it says some significant problems remain.

