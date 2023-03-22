My leadership will reflect ‘radical’ values of Scotland’s youth – Yousaf

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf has pledged to reflect the “ambitious and radical” views of Scotland’s young people by maintaining a commitment to free university tuition if elected party leader and first minister next week.

Mr Yousaf pledged to protect free access to further and higher education in Scotland and committed himself to continued progress on the widening participation agenda, in his pitch to young voters.

Polls have shown young people in Scotland are consistently the most pro-independence, his campaign has said.

Mr Yousaf has also pledged to protect and advance the rights of everyone in Scotland, including a commitment to enhancing abortion rights and protecting LGBTQ+ people by banning conversion therapy.

He has also committed to ensuring the wealthiest pay their far share of tax, allowing for increased investment in public services.

Mr Yousaf said: “Poll after poll shows that young people in Scotland are by some distance the most pro-independence group in the country.

“And it’s no wonder – the youngest generation has grown up with a Scottish Parliament taking progressive decisions which measurably improve their lives.

“Indeed, in just a couple of months, there will be people eligible to vote in Scotland who have never known anything other than an SNP Government.

“The SNP’s progressive record in Government is what has drawn incredible levels of support for our party and our cause of independence. Young people have put their faith in us and we have delivered for them.

“Young people in Scotland want a bold, ambitious vision for the future – reflecting their values, delivering radical policies in government and a progressive prospectus for independence.

“That is why I am making a progressive pact with Scotland’s young people today, that my leadership will be founded on the values they hold dearest.

“That is how independence will be won, by inspiring more and more of our young people with our progressive vision for Scotland’s future.

“That is crucial to building the sustained Yes majority to secure our independence. As your first minister, that is exactly what I will deliver.”