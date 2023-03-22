Only 15% of reported fly-tipping cases result in prosecution – Conservatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Only 15% of reported fly-tipping cases result in prosecution – Conservatives

By Press Association
March 22 2023, 12.03am
Murdo Fraser said it is essential to crack down on fly-tipping (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Only 15% of fly-tipping cases reported to the Crown Office result in prosecution, according to data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

Freedom of information data showed that since 2016, just 59 of the 375 fly-tipping reports received by the Crown Office were taken to court.

Last month, it emerged that more than 60,000 instances of fly-tipping were recorded in Scotland during 2022.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser is bringing a Members’ Bill to the Scottish Parliament which would increase sanctions on fly-tippers and aim to improve reporting mechanisms.

Mr Fraser said: “These deeply concerning figures underline why my fly-tipping Bill is so essential.

“It’s bad enough that such a tiny proportion of fly-tipping cases are reported to the Crown Office, but it’s extremely disappointing that just 15% of these are then prosecuted.

“Fly-tipping is a blight on Scotland’s landscape – it causes terrible environmental damage across the country and impacts both rural and urban areas.

“We need to send a clear message to those responsible that it won’t be tolerated – but that’s not currently happening.”

He added: “The destructive, criminal dumping of waste in unauthorised locations is utterly unacceptable, and the lack of prosecution exposes the alarming scale of this problem. It is therefore vital that we get it on the statute book as soon as possible.

“This Bill is not party political, but a common sense piece of legislation that will strengthen the law and toughen the punishments so that this scourge in our communities can be tackled effectively.”

The Scottish Government ran a consultation on an updated litter and fly-tipping strategy from December 2021 to the end of March 2022.

The process included proposals to strengthen enforcement measures, including raising fines for fly-tipping from £200 to £500 – the maximum permitted by current legislation.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “We recognise that fly-tipping is a nuisance for the public and can be detrimental to communities.

“Only a very small number of the recorded incidents of fly-tipping are reported to prosecutors.

“When we do receive reports, we will take action where there is evidence of a crime and it is in the public interest to do so.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Individual prosecution decisions for fly-tipping cases are a matter for the Procurator Fiscal.

“The Scottish Government is determined to tackle the serious environmental and economic impacts that fly-tipping causes.

“We have already announced plans to more than double fines and are also looking at the possibility of extending the use of civil penalties to enforce offences.

“We will be publishing a new Litter & Fly-tipping Strategy later this year. This will set how we will plan to work with partners to develop a more effective enforcement system.”

