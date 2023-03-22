Scheme to help long-term unemployed ‘overestimated support by almost half’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scheme to help long-term unemployed ‘overestimated support by almost half’

By Press Association
March 22 2023, 12.04am
The DWP’s Restart scheme has helped just over half the number of claimants it first anticipated (John Stillwell/PA)
The DWP’s Restart scheme has helped just over half the number of claimants it first anticipated (John Stillwell/PA)

A scheme to help the long-term unemployed back into work after the Covid-19 pandemic overestimated how many claimants might be suitable for assistance by almost half, MPs have found.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had expected its work coaches to find 82% of system-suggested claimants to be suitable for the tailored Restart scheme.

But work coaches found only 43% of those out of work for nine months or more to be suitable.

MPs on the committee found that work coaches had not referred people DWP thought might be eligible because they had “complex barriers” to returning to employment, including homelessness, childcare needs and physical and mental health issues.

According to the committee, DWP did not run trials to test its headline figure about how many people would be suitable.

That was because officials “felt it did not have time, that work coaches did not know their claimants as well because of Covid-19 lockdowns, and because claimant circumstances would change between it running a trial and launching the scheme”, MPs said.

The economy also proved more resilient than expected, thanks in part to UK Government pandemic support, such as furlough and business grants.

The Restart scheme started in June 2021 and was targeted at giving universal credit claimants who had been out of work for at least nine months enhanced support to find jobs in their local area.

PAC, in its report The Restart Scheme For Long-term Unemployed People – published on Wednesday, found that the scheme could end up costing more per person than other programmes designed to encourage people into the workplace.

The committee said: “It was expected that the scheme would benefit society by £2.44 for every £1 spent on it, but Restart is now expected to cost significantly more per person than previous similar schemes.”

MPs commended the way department officials acted to renegotiate contract terms after noticing that uptake for the scheme was lower than had initially been anticipated.

The scheme, announced by former work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey, had originally been designed to work with 1.4 million participants from across 12 contracted areas in England and Wales at a cost of £2.6 billion.

National Farmers’ Union Conference
Therese Coffey had unveiled the Restart scheme when serving as work and pensions secretary (Jacob King/PA)

But after the department “realised that its work coaches were referring far fewer people to the scheme than it had expected”, PAC said DWP renegotiated the contracts so that it is now expected to cost £1.68 billion, with around 692,000 due to start on the scheme.

The PAC report said that, as a result of the changed terms, “Restart is now expected to cost £2,429 per participant, making it significantly more expensive than the Work Programme, which cost the department around £1,760 per participant”.

More transparency and data should be put into the public domain for the scheme’s impact to be properly assessed, the 22-page report also said.

Conservative MP Flick Drummond, the PAC lead for the Restart inquiry, said: “Restart is giving effective targeted support to those who have been out of the workplace for some time following Covid.

“But there was far less demand than anticipated because the economy was stronger than expected, thanks to Government pandemic support such as furlough and business grants.

“DWP has taken on PAC’s earlier recommendations about renegotiating the contracts, but Restart does need to be tweaked to make sure that there is value for money for the taxpayer.

“It must work for individuals too, especially as there is evidence of duplication with forms between work coaches and the providers.

“Restart is showing that people are moving into the workplace quicker than expected but there needs to be more transparency in reporting the data so that the effectiveness of the scheme can be better evaluated.”

PAC has called on DWP to improve record keeping so that barriers to work faced by a claimant, such as language difficulties or health conditions, are recorded and can be factored into the universal credit system to understand the type of support required.

Pilots or trials of future employment support should also take place to help better understand a scheme’s capacity, the committee recommended.

A DWP spokesman said: “Restart was established to respond to forecasted high levels of unemployment during the pandemic and has helped almost 100,000 people back into work.

“Work coaches provide support based on individual needs, using their expert knowledge to determine if Restart is suitable for claimants.

“Providers are paid according to how many jobseekers are successfully supported into work.”

