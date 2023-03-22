Starmer accused of hypocrisy over opposition to relaxation of pension tax rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer accused of hypocrisy over opposition to relaxation of pension tax rules

By Press Association
March 22 2023, 2.00am
Sir Keir Starmer has come under fire for seeking to block the Government plans to relax the tax rules on pensions for the wealthy, despite benefiting from a generous pension arrangement from his time as director of public prosecutions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has come under fire for seeking to block the Government plans to relax the tax rules on pensions for the wealthy, despite benefiting from a generous pension arrangement from his time as director of public prosecutions (DPP).

Labour is opposing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget announcement to scrap the £1.07 million lifetime tax-free allowance on pensions savings as a tax break for the very wealthy.

However, The Daily Telegraph reported that the Labour leader enjoyed a special “tax-unregistered” pension scheme which mean the lifetime allowance does not apply to his contributions from his time as DPP between 2008 and 2013.

Labour leader Keir Starmer during a press conference at the Labour party headquarters in central London
Labour leader Keir Starmer reportedly enjoyed a special ‘tax-unregistered’ pension scheme which means the lifetime allowance does not apply to his contributions from his time as DPP (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The paper said he was the only member of the scheme, which broadly matched the tax benefits for judges.

When he stood down, the Government passed secondary legislation ensuring his pension was uprated annually to keep pace with rising prices.

The paper said it understood Sir Keir’s civil service pension was not large enough to incur a tax charge under the pension cap system on its own, and he has not paid into it since 2013.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said it made a “mockery” of the Labour’s position on the lifetime allowance.

“Politicians who take policy positions should recognise that complaining that others benefit, while they themselves have also benefited, is as close to hypocrisy as it is possible to get,” he told the Telegraph.

A Labour spokesman said: “The terms of the pension for the director of public prosecutions are set by the government of the day not the DPP themselves.”

