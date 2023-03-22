Cash savings rates have improved but still cannot beat inflation, says website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cash savings rates have improved but still cannot beat inflation, says website

By Press Association
The cash savings deals currently on the market cannot beat inflation at 10.4%, but savers can at least offset some of the impacts by shopping around (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The cash savings deals currently on the market cannot beat inflation at 10.4%, but savers can at least offset some of the impacts by shopping around (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The cash savings deals currently on the market cannot beat inflation at 10.4%, but savers can at least offset some of the impacts by shopping around.

Two years ago, in March 2021, more than 300 savings deals, including regular savings accounts and Isas, could beat the rate of inflation at that time, which was significantly lower than it is now, according to analysis by Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Looking at the “best buys” currently available, the website highlighted an easy access savings account paying 3.35% from Chip, a notice account paying 3.50% from the Melton Building Society and a one-year fixed-rate bond paying an expected profit rate of 4.43% from Al Rayan Bank.

And looking at Isas, the website highlighted a 3.20% easy access deal from Cynergy Bank and a one-year fixed-rate Isa from Santander at 4.15%.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Those savers who are coming off a one-year fixed bond or Isa will notice rates are much higher today for an equivalent deal.

“Both the top one-year fixed bond and one-year fixed Isa paid less than 2% a year ago; however today the top deals pay 4% or more.

“This will be great news for savers who prefer to make a lump sum and even take interest as a form of monthly income.

“Challenger banks continue to dominate the highest positions within the top rate tables, but they can move quickly to pull a deal in high demand, as they typically focus on securing balances to fund their future lending.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Wednesday that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation accelerated to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January.

Many economists were expecting CPI to slow to 9.9% in February.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Committee published responses from major banks on Wednesday on their savings rates.

A letter to the committee from HSBC UK said around 20% of retail customers with instant access accounts hold balances of more than £5,000.

The letter said: “While a balance of that size may be appropriate for some customers as a buffer to manage their finances, we want to ensure that customers are making an active choice.

“That is why we are stepping up our proactive communications to highlight our range of savings products in light of rising rates.”

The letter continued: “Customers are increasingly moving their money into longer-term products: around 20% of our retail customers with instant access accounts also have other savings products with us, and this rate is rising.”

A letter from Lloyds Banking Group said: “Of our customers, around 80% have less than £5,000 in savings, while around 15% have more than £10,000. For the minority of customers who have their money in instant access accounts we offer tiered rates…”

The committee said it has written to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asking what work the regulator has carried out to ensure the UK’s savings market is competitive.

The letter says: “In light of our recent correspondence with the banks, we would welcome more information from the FCA on what work it is doing to ensure there is effective competition in the markets for savings and mortgages products; and that banks are not relying on consumer inertia to allow savings interest rates to rise at a slower pace than mortgage interest rates.”

Treasury Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin said: “While consumers should continue to shop around for the best rates, the information we’ve received from the UK’s biggest high street banks demonstrates there is much more that can be done.

“We anticipate that the financial regulator will want to look into this issue in further detail, in particular whether the market is truly competitive and if retail banks are relying on customer inertia to keep savings rates low.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented