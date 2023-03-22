Johnson warned he risks looking like ‘pound shop Farage’ with Brexit opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson warned he risks looking like ‘pound shop Farage’ with Brexit opposition

By Press Association
Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker was critical of the stance taken by former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker was critical of the stance taken by former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Boris Johnson missold his Northern Ireland Protocol deal and risks becoming a “pound shop Nigel Farage” by voting against an attempt to fix it, according to a Conservative minister.

In a show of blue-on-blue Tory infighting over Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker criticised Mr Johnson’s decision to come out against the revised Brexit terms with the European Union.

He said the former prime minister’s stance risked him being viewed as a pale imitation of Mr Farage, the former pro-Brexit Ukip party leader.

Mr Baker also said Mr Johnson’s statements about what his Withdrawal Agreement and protocol arrangement with the EU had achieved “turned out not to be accurate”.

During the 2019 general election campaign, Mr Johnson told Northern Ireland businesses they could put customs declaration forms “in the bin” because there would be “no barriers of any kind” to trade crossing the Irish Sea.

However, the protocol kept the province following EU rules on goods in order to avoid a hard border in Ireland, creating trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, including increased customs paperwork.

Mr Sunak’s Windsor Framework has looked to alleviate some of the red tape caused by the protocol by establishing check-free customs lanes for GB goods destined only for Northern Ireland.

Both Mr Johnson and his short-lived successor Liz Truss have announced they intend to vote against the “Stormont brake” element of Mr Sunak’s deal in the Commons on Wednesday when it is put to MPs.

While it is a vote on one part of the Prime Minister’s agreement with Brussels, it is being read by No 10 as Parliament having its say over the entire pact.

Mr Baker, an ardent Brexiteer who was influential in bringing an end to Theresa May’s premiership following Tory dissatisfaction with her approach to EU negotiations, said Mr Johnson and Ms Truss should “be backing the Windsor Framework today”.

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has said he will vote against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters at Westminster, he said: “What I would say is they are both better than this.

“We’ve partly reached this point thanks to Liz Truss setting the process in train.

“And today’s measures are better, of course, than the protocol that Boris Johnson put in place, a protocol which he spoke about and those things turned out not to be accurate.

“So he has a choice: he can be remembered for the great acts of statecraft that he achieved or he can risk looking like a pound shop Nigel Farage.

“I hope he chooses to be remembered as a statesman.”

Mr Baker also addressed arguments made by Mr Johnson and Liz Truss’s allies that the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill — legislation that would have unilaterally overwritten parts of the Brexit treaty with Brussels — should not have been dropped.

He said the Bill would have “wrecked” relations with the EU and “damaged our standing internationally”.

“Now that was a price we were willing to pay to get just the kind of arrangements we now have in the Windsor Framework,” Mr Baker said, as he urged Mr Sunak’s predecessors to vote with the Government.

The minister said the UK Government did not expect to be relying on Opposition MPs to win the vote on the framework.

Labour is set to back the accord in the face of a growing Tory rebellion.

