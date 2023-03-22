Just get on with setting up drug consumption rooms, campaigners urge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Just get on with setting up drug consumption rooms, campaigners urge

By Press Association
A drug consumption room has been proposed for Glasgow for several years (PA)
A drug consumption room has been proposed for Glasgow for several years (PA)

The Scottish Government has been urged to “just get on” with drug consumption rooms despite concerns over their legality.

The facilities were first floated seven years ago, with Glasgow’s health and social care partnership drawing up plans for one in a bid to stem problem drug use and HIV transmission in the city.

The idea is to allow drug users to inject under the supervision of medical professionals, and the facilities will also provide services to help people deal with addiction.

But the proposal has been caught in a legal wrangle between the Scottish Government and Westminster over prosecution waivers to drugs legislation that would make the process explicitly legal.

Angela Constance
Drugs policy minister Angela Constance said safe consumption facilities ‘work’ (PA)

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC has been asked to consider if it would be in the public interest to prosecute people using drug consumption facilities.

Appearing before a joint meeting of the Criminal Justice Committee, the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee and the Social Justice and Social Security Committee, Kirsten Horsburgh, the director of operations at the Scottish Drugs Forum, said she believes the facilities could be opened now.

“It’s been seven years since Glasgow made the compelling case for a safer drug consumption facility, something that we are still debating the pedantics of instead of just getting on and delivering it and dealing with any issues as they arise,” she said.

Later in the session, she added: “We’re not trying to re-invent the wheel here, over 100 of these services exist all over the world, they’ve been around since the 80s, they’ve got a good evidence base and absolutely I think we should just be getting on with it.

“I think any of the questions that come out from the Crown and the police can only be addressed once you start operating a service.

“That’s what I mean (when I say) just get on with it, deliver it, there will undoubtedly be tweaks required to the service as it progresses, but in the same way as when needle exchanges were first introduced, there were issues around the first introduction of those and they developed over time to become what they are now.”

Asked if she believes the UK Government will give the waiver, Ms Horsburgh said she thinks it will.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance also appeared before the committee on Wednesday, where she said the evidence of the effectiveness of consumption facilities is “irrefutable”.

She added: “They’re not a silver bullet, but they save lives.

“The scale of the challenge in Scotland, we need all solutions at our disposal.”

Ms Constance said both Police Scotland and the Crown Office are independent of Government, but added it is “encouraging” that the proposal sent to the Crown Office for consideration was backed by the Glasgow health and social care partnership and the police service.

Her officials, she told the committee, had met with the police, Glasgow City Council and the Crown Office on the issue in January, but she was unable to give a timescale for when the final decision may be made.

“I have done everything I can up to this point, and like everyone here I wait on the conclusion of those vital discussions between the Crown Office and the police and any decision that’s forthcoming from the Lord Advocate,” she said.

“Anything that I can do that’s within my gift, I will do – because these work, safe consumption facilities work.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “Work is continuing with Police Scotland in relation to responding to the proposed site, and a related request for the Lord Advocate to consider making a focused statement of prosecution policy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented