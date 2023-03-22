Bill to manage grouse moors and tackle raptor persecution published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bill to manage grouse moors and tackle raptor persecution published

By Press Association
The Bill affects the management of grouse moors (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Bill affects the management of grouse moors (Jane Barlow/PA)

Legislation which aims to tighten rules on grouse moor management and tackle raptor persecution in Scotland has been published.

The Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill has been introduced at Holyrood, following the publication of the Werritty review in December 2019.

This report recommended widespread changes to grouse moor management and the regulation of traps in Scotland.

The Bill also sets out rules around muirburn – the practice of controlled burning of moorland vegetation.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said: “The illegal killing of Scotland’s magnificent birds of prey cannot be tolerated.

“This Bill will seek to tackle the destructive minority who would continue to commit these wildlife crimes.

“I recognise that grouse shooting contributes to the rural economy and this Bill is not about stopping this activity.

“However, it is clear that grouse moors must be managed in a sustainable and responsible way ensuring any environmental impacts are minimised.

“The public consultation on the Bill, which received over 4,500 responses, made clear that the regulation and protection of our natural environment is an important issue for many.

“The views of both the public and stakeholders have been carefully considered in the formation of this Bill and I look forward to its passage through Parliament.”

However some groups representing countryside organisations said they were worried about the implications of the Bill.

Jake Swindells, director of the Scottish Countryside Alliance, said: “We remain extremely concerned that the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill could undermine effective wildlife management, while also risking much of the investment associated with grouse shooting, which is vital for the management of precious moorland habitats and the livelihoods of many rural workers.

“Unless the government works closely with those who actually manage the land, they risk getting this very wrong.

“Much of the devil will be in the detail of the regulations and licensing regimes which will follow.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Gamekeepers Association said: “The SGA will take some time to assess the ramifications.

“The Bill leaves some fundamental questions unanswered for our members and we will be seeking meetings with decision-makers in the coming days.”

Scottish Conservative rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton said: “The Scottish Conservatives will be carefully scrutinising this legislation when it comes before Parliament.

“We already have concerns about what these proposals will mean for rural communities and livelihoods.

“All too often we are seeing proposals from the SNP-Green government that do not take into account the unique needs of the rural economy.”

