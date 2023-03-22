Donaldson makes clear DUP will not return to Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Donaldson makes clear DUP will not return to Stormont

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has made clear that his party will not return to Stormont in their continuing protest against post-Brexit trade agreements.

The DUP began its boycott of Stormont last year over concerns that the Northern Ireland Protocol created a sea border in the UK internal market.

The Windsor Framework attempted to rectify these concerns by creating a red lane/green lane system to reduce checks, and the Stormont brake – a veto against new EU laws being implemented in Northern Ireland.

While Sir Jeffrey admitted that progress had been made, the party stated it would vote against the Stormont brake in the House of Commons on Wednesday, a vote that is being taken as an indication of support for the overall framework.

The vote passed despite DUP opposition.

“I have consistently indicated that fundamental problems remain notwithstanding progress made,” he tweeted.

“Consequently, there is not a sustainable basis at this stage to enable us to restore Stormont.

“We will vote against the proposal today & continue to engage with the government to secure clarification, reworking & change.”

Speaking in the Commons Sir Jeffrey added that the DUP would “work intensively to solve these issues… in the knowledge that what has already been achieved has been because we were not prepared to accept the undermining of Northern Ireland’s place within the union of the United Kingdom”.

The Government has previously said that the Framework will not be renegotiated with the EU and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to formally adopt the Windsor Framework at a meeting of the joint committee on the Withdrawal Agreement in London on Friday.

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill called for the DUP to end the blockade of Stormont and return to devolved government.

“The public have been punished for long enough by this futile and shameful DUP blockade,” she said.

Ms O’Neill also called on other parties to work to get the Assembly functioning again to take advantage of the economic opportunities presented by the Windsor Framework.

“The onus is on the British and Irish governments and all parties – not least the DUP – to now get Stormont moving,” Ms O’Neill said.

“It’s time to move forward. We need to see the Assembly and executive working now to address the problems in our health service and deliver for business, for workers and families.

“We now have unprecedented economic opportunities to strengthen our economy and create more and better jobs.

“Further blocking the formation of an executive will only deepen the chaos caused by Brexit and discourage international investors.

“Our people and our economy can’t wait. We need stability and we need to see the executive in place without any further delays.”

The Alliance Party voted for the Stormont brake on Wednesday.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said the party had reservations about the mechanism but was assured that safeguards were in place around its operation.

“We have given the Windsor Framework a broad welcome,” he said.

“While it isn’t perfect, we recognise it is a significant upgrade from the original protocol.

“Alliance didn’t support Brexit, but thanks to the hard Brexit pursued by the UK Government and DUP, we need to address the particular challenges posed to our region. The Windsor Framework offers us an even softer landing than before and provides practical answers to a range of problems highlighted over the past few years.”

The SDLP and UUP have both expressed concern with elements of the Framework but urged restoration of the Assembly.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party does not like the Stormont brake, but were in overall agreement with the framework.

“The reality is we will vote for this because it has been made very clear that this is a vote on the whole Framework and we have been through many a negotiation in the past,” he said.

“We know, we understand when the negotiation is done and a decision has to be made. In every single negotiation, in every single agreement, there has been, there have been parts of those agreements that we haven’t liked, but we have had to stomach it for the greater good of the people of Northern Ireland.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie highlighted the importance of the Stormont Assembly in dealing with the framework moving forward.

“The Windsor Framework has genuine opportunities, and it has serious challenges,” he said.

“The Ulster Unionist Party believes that in order to realise the opportunities and challenge the multiple issues then we need a functioning devolved government.

“The vote on the Stormont brake has shown that the UK Government are moving on and that the DUP boycott has failed.

“Unionism has a decision to make, do we want to have influence via the Assembly and executive, or do we want to be nothing more than passengers with no say over the direction we are headed? The Ulster Unionist Party is clear as to which is best for Northern Ireland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented