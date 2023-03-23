Nature should be prioritised in public decision-making and farming, says panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature should be prioritised in public decision-making and farming, says panel

By Press Association
A citizen’s assembly of 100 people has set out a list of top recommendations for the restoration of nature (Graham Romieu/People’s Plan for Nature/PA)
Nature should be included in all public decision-making and its recovery should be prioritised in farming, a new citizens’ assembly has concluded.

Dubbed the People’s Plan for Nature, the recommendations were made after a citizens’ assembly was held involving 100 people from around the UK and following 30,000 responses to an open call asking what people love about nature and how it might change in future.

Over several months, the 100 participants reviewed evidence on the state of nature in the UK and thought of ways to reverse its decline.

The most popular suggestions were that all commercial and policy decisions should include an assessment of the impact on nature and that farming subsidies should be overhauled to prioritise sustainable practices.

People from across the UK heard expert evidence over several months and discussed solutions (Involve/Jemima Stubbs/PA)

Participants also said there should be more Government accountability through a permanent nature assembly made up of NGOs, industry and public expertise.

The UK has lost more nature than most other countries in the world – 38 million birds have vanished from the skies in the last 50 years while 97% of wildflower meadows have disappeared in the last 80.

In Montreal in December, the Government joined other UN member states in committing to restore 30% of land, seas, coasts and inland waters by 2030 in a global effort to reverse biodiversity decline.

As part of this, the Government pledged to restore 500,000 hectares in England but documents obtained by Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative journalism team, revealed how Natural England had said this would not be enough to slow nature’s decline and recommended the target be raised to 1.5 million hectares.

Jodi, a carer from Swansea, Wales, and one of the assembly members, said: “Clean water, clean seas, rivers – I think that’s a major thing.

“I’ve always tried not to damage things purposely, but I’ve not really cared enough. For the future, I hope to be able to go sea swimming all the time, in water that’s not polluted and dangerous.

“And to drink clean water and eat food that’s not got chemicals in it. And I want my son to get to do the same things.”

Assembly members listened to expert evidence and voted on what they believed to be the top 10 most urgent and influential actions the UK could take to protect nature.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, contributed to assembly by offering his expertise (Involve/Jemima Stubbs/PA)

Other suggestions included recognising access to nature as a human right, labelling supermarket food to help shoppers make nature-friendly choices, urgently restoring rivers and wetlands and establishing marine national parks and having a national conversation about how and why people should change their diet.

The citizens’ assembly was run by Involve and the Sortition Foundation and was supported by the National Trust, RSPB and WWF.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, said: “Alongside good science, sound policy and effective laws, action for nature’s recovery will need to be underpinned by public support.

“I was delighted to participate in this process, which seeks to understand what people think and to translate increasing popular support for nature protection and recovery into some clear ideas that everyone can take forward.”

Citizens’ assemblies have become popular in recent years and have been touted by environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion as a way to empower the public in creating solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis.

The first UK-wide climate assembly took place in 2020 and set out recommendations for how to reach net zero by 2050.

