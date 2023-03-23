Johnson’s political career in peril after combative partygate inquiry hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson’s political career in peril after combative partygate inquiry hearing

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his partygate denials denounced the “flimsy” assurances they were based on.

In at times short-tempered testimony lasting more than three hours, the former prime minister insisted there was not a “shred of evidence” to show he lied to MPs.

It would have been “utterly insane” for him to have misled Parliament, he told the Privileges Committee that could recommend his suspension from the Commons.

If a proposal for a 10-day suspension is voted through by MPs, a by-election in Mr Johnson’s seat could be triggered, potentially spelling the end of his parliamentary career.

Arch-loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Johnson won public support with his defences despite them being met with exasperation by multiple members of the cross-party panel of MPs grilling him.

The Tory MP told Channel 4 News: “I think that if Boris Johnson went to a by-election he would win it comfortably. Because I think he’s winning in the court of public opinion, who see this as a kangaroo court.”

Mr Johnson declined to repeat such attacks against the inquiry by some of his supporters but hit out at the “manifestly unfair” process.

He appeared to argue that the committee’s fairness would be proved if he was exonerated of any wrongdoing.

He accepted he misled MPs but said he did not do so “recklessly”, insisting he denied lockdown breaches “in good faith” on the advice of officials, who turned out to be wrong.

Harriet Harman, the Labour chairwoman of the Tory-majority committee, asked whether he could see why they were “a bit dismayed about the flimsy nature” of the assurances.

Senior Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin questioned why Mr Johnson failed to take “proper advice”, which Mr Johnson angrily rejected as “complete nonsense”.

Mr Johnson also hit out at Alberto Costa for raising a “completely ridiculous assessment” after the Conservative suggested his reliance on advisers was a “deflection mechanism”.

The ex-prime minister also suffered a blow when he saw his rebellion against his successor Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland fail.

He took a break from the committee hearing to vote against a key plank of the Windsor Framework but was joined by only 21 Tory rebel MPs, meaning it passed comfortably.

Mr Johnson indicated he could refuse to accept the inquiry’s verdict if it finds he committed a contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading the Commons, saying he would “wait to see”.

The remark was echoed by Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands when asked if the committee was being fair to Mr Johnson.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he told ITV1’s Peston. “I think it’s impossible to judge that until we see the report.”

Downing Street partygate
Harriet Harman chaired the Privileges Committee hearing (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes predicted any hopes Mr Johnson might have of a return to Downing Street are futile.

Asked whether he is finished if he is punished, she told Peston: “I think that Boris Johnson is finished anyway.”

A campaign group representing families bereaved in the pandemic accused Mr Johnson of deflecting and blaming everyone but himself.

Lobby Akinnola, from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, told BBC Newsnight: “A fair question is, does he need to be advised to tell the truth? And I think secondly, does he need advice to follow his own rules that he set?”

