Scotland could make ‘different choices’ if there was another lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland could make ‘different choices’ if there was another lockdown

By Press Association
Three years on from the start of the first Covid lockdown, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch insisted telling people to stay at home was the right thing to do (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Three years on from the start of the first Covid lockdown, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch insisted telling people to stay at home was the right thing to do (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Schools might not have to close if Scotland was to enter another lockdown, a senior adviser to the Holyrood ministers said.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch insisted he still believed the decision to order people to stay at home three years ago was the right thing to do.

But when asked if schools would still have to close if the country faced a similar situation again, he said evidence of the impact of the loss of learning on youngsters would also now have to be taken into consideration, adding that “different choices” might be made.

As Scotland navigated its way through the Covid-19 pandemic, Professor Leith became a well-known figure, giving advice and information to ministers, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held daily briefings to update the public on the state of the pandemic (Andy Buchanan/PA)

But he also regularly appeared on television and radio advising the public and often accompanied Ms Sturgeon at her then daily coronavirus briefings.

When Covid arrived in Scotland in early 2020 Prof Leitch said that the “genuine scientific evidence was at that point you will never get a vaccine”.

As a result, he told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “The only thing we had was an old-fashioned approach. That was the only thing we had.

“No drugs, no vaccine, no other way.

“So if you go back to the smallpox outbreaks, or the Spanish flu outbreaks, the most traditional thing you can do in a public health sense is isolate those with the infection.

“So we had to use a very old-fashioned approach, that’s what it was. Lockdown was not something that anybody relished – you, me, the politicians, nobody wanted to do that.”

He recalled giving that “horrible advice” to ministers, but said that now the “game has completely changed”.

Scientific developments since lockdown mean “we’ve got good treatment, we’ve got very good vaccination” he said, hailing the development of the first vaccines within less than a year of much of the world going into lockdown as being “remarkable science”.

Asked if he still believed entering lockdown was the right thing to do, Prof Leitch insisted: “I do. There was no easy path. It wasn’t like there was a good road and a bad road, they were just all bad.

“For everybody who said you shouldn’t have locked us down there was another set of people who said you didn’t lock us down for long enough.

“So finding that path down the middle for the politicians of the world … was really, really tricky.”

In Scotland he said that “what I think we did was get the main calls right”.

But Prof Leitch added: “That doesn’t mean if there were another one, if there were a new virus, if there were a new version of this virus, you wouldn’t change, because you now have more knowledge than you had.”

Professor Jason Leitch said that ‘different choices’ might be made if there was another pandemic (Saltire Media/PA)

Asked specifically if schools would still have to close – as they did in both March of 2020 and again in early 2021 – he said that “different choices” might be made.

Prof Leitch said that was “depending on the virus, depending on the harm the virus causes, and the evidence you now have of what school closure does, both to teachers … but also to the education of our kids”.

“Then you might make different choices as a politician and you might give different advice as an adviser.”

He also spoke about the decision taken early in the pandemic to transfer patients out of hospital into care homes, without initially testing them to see if they were Covid positive, saying the impact of this would remain with him “for the rest of my life”.

He stressed the decision was taken to “protect people who were in hospital, because we knew Covid was coming to the hospitals” but added that moving them to care homes was “a very, very difficult thing”.

He said: “In hindsight that did cause some harm.”

But Prof Leitch added: “The reality is we will never know what would have happened if we had left them in hospital where Covid was arriving.

“But all of those nuanced choices, that, the schools closure, the closing of places of worship across the country, these were enormously difficult pieces of advice and the people who made the decisions I think it will stay with them, with me, forever.

“But no more than it will with the families who lost individuals, who are living with long Covid, who are living with the consequences of lost businesses or kids who were not educated for months.

“That is what the pandemic has done to us and every country in the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented