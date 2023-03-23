Prime Minister backing freeports to ‘turbo charge’ growth in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime Minister backing freeports to ‘turbo charge’ growth in Wales

By Press Association
(left to right) Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies, Stena Line chief operating officer Fleet and Government Affairs Ian Hampton, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during a visit the Port of Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)
(left to right) Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies, Stena Line chief operating officer Fleet and Government Affairs Ian Hampton, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford during a visit the Port of Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has visited the UK’s newest freeport at Holyhead in Anglesey, promising it will “turbo charge” economic growth in Wales.

Mr Sunak, accompanied by Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford, met port authorities in Anglesey, which along with Celtic Freeport covering Milford Haven and Port Talbot in South Wales, were announced as two new freeports which it is claimed will attract billions of investment and create 20,000 new jobs by the end of the decade.

The Prime Minister said the freeports were a “Brexit benefit” that would boost economic growth across the UK.

He said: “Now that we’ve left the EU we can create these turbo-charged freeports across the United Kingdom, they are special economic zones that are designed in a way to attract companies to invest there, to create jobs and opportunities for people.

Rishi Sunak visit to Anglesey
(left to right) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford with John Goddard harbour master looking at charts during a visit to the Port of Holyhead in Anglesey (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They’re successful all around the world and I’m really delighted we are able to announce not one but two new freeports in Wales today, one in the north, one in the south, good example of us working co-operatively with the Welsh government to deliver for the people of Wales and drive growth, create jobs, spread opportunities.”

Mr Sunak said lost funding for Wales after the UK withdrawal from the European Union would be guaranteed at the same levels as before with, “more on top” including £26m investment for each freeport created.

He said the closure announced last month, of the 2 Sisters meat processing factory in Anglesey with the loss of 750 jobs, showed the need for new economic initiatives in North Wales.

He added: “It illustrates why we have to keep investing in this area and other areas to create new jobs and opportunities and that’s what this freeport will do.

“Good, well-paid jobs for local people as a result of this freeport, that’s what’s going to happen and actually talking to the Port today, they’ve already had inquiries from over 40 companies who are interested in coming and investing here in Anglesey because of the freeport status, I think that should give everyone a real sense of confidence and optimism about the future.”

Freeports are special areas within the UK’s borders where different economic regulations apply to incentivise investment and create global trading hubs.

Rishi Sunak visit to Anglesey
The Prime Minister visiting Anglesey (Peter Byrne/PA)

Despite some economic analysis suggesting freeports displace rather than create new economic growth Mr Sunak said he was confident of their success in the UK.

He added: “We’ve seen hundreds and hundreds of thousands of jobs created across the world in freeports, billions of pounds of investments, they are proven to work.

“And now that we’ve left the EU we can really create a turbo-charged freeports programme here in the UK and that’s what we’re doing, we’re rolling out in every part of the UK and I’m really pleased that the announcement of two freeports in Wales today has been made.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the freeports are expected to be operational by the end of the year and will “transform the Welsh economy, creating a stronger, fairer and greener future”.

“The joint working between Governments on the freeport programme should serve as a blueprint for future intergovernmental work on a whole range of issues.”

Eight freeports have already been established in England and two green freeports in Scotland.

The Welsh freeports were decided on by both governments during a joint bidding process which ended in November last year.

Port of Holyhead
The Port of Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

Both sites are said to have been chosen to exploit opportunities from renewable energies, and are expected to make a significant contribution to achieving the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

The Celtic Freeport plans focus on low carbon technologies, such as floating offshore wind (Flow), hydrogen, carbon-capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) and biofuels to support the accelerated reduction of carbon emissions.

Anglesey Freeport will focus on marine energy technology testing on the seabed, including tidal and wind.

The UK Government said its plans to create a low tax, investment zone in Wales, as announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in his spring Budget, will work “hand in hand with the freeport programme to generate sustainable economic growth and level up communities in Wales and across the UK”.

