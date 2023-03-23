Number of Scots in poverty rises to highest level for two decades at 1.1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Number of Scots in poverty rises to highest level for two decades at 1.1m

By Press Association
The number of Scots living in relative poverty has risen to more than 1.1 million (PA)
The number of Scots living in relative poverty has risen to more than 1.1 million (PA)

The number of Scots living in poverty has reached its highest for almost 20 years, with “disturbing” figures showing more than 1.1 million adults, children and pensioners are affected.

Scottish Government data shows that over the period 2019 to 2022, there were 1,110,000 people across the country living in relative poverty – meaning the amount of money they have is less than 60% of UK median income after housing costs are taken into consideration.

That is up from 1,030,000 in the period 2018 to 2021, and is the highest number of people in poverty since 2000 to 2003, when the total was 1,140,000.

  • 250,000 children
  • 710,000 working age-adults
  • 150,000 pensioners

The latest data shows 250,000 – almost one in four (24%) – youngsters were living in relative poverty, with this total said to be the equivalent of 10,000 primary school classes of children.

Of these, more than two-thirds (69%) were living in households where at least one person was in work.

Legally binding targets passed by Holyrood commit ministers to reducing the number of children in relative poverty in Scotland to 18% by next year – before reducing this further to less than 10% by 2030.

John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Scotland, said: “In a rich country these scandalous levels of child poverty are utterly unacceptable and a stark reminder how vital the Scottish Government’s focus on child poverty is.”

As Nicola Sturgeon steps down as First Minister, he called on Scotland’s next leader to increase “crucial investment” in the Scottish Child Payment – which currently pays out £25 a week per child to eligible low-income families.

Mr Dickie said: “It’s children that pay the highest possible price for poverty – they pay with their health, their wellbeing and their life chances.”

Philip Whyte, director of the IPPR Scotland think tank, said Scotland was “barely making a dent in our persistently high child poverty rate”.

He added: “Although important, targets almost a decade away mean little when a quarter of a million children are locked in poverty right now and progress has stagnated.

“These figures should be a warning that we need to go further, faster with all the tools at our disposal.”

The latest figures cover the period 2019 to 2022 – with the Scottish Government pointing out that Covid had a “significant economic impact” during this time, along with the “devastating impact of the UK Government’s decade of austerity”.

The figures show 710,000 working-age adults were living in relative poverty in 2019 to 2022 after housing costs – which is 21% of this part of the population – as well as 15% of pensioners, meaning 150,000 elderly Scots are struggling to get by.

Jamie Livingstone, the head of Oxfam Scotland, said the “disturbing” new statistics show “the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis have dealt a devastating double blow to those on the lowest incomes”.

He added: “The UK Government must act, but the next first minister must do so too.

“They should acknowledge that tackling poverty requires greater action to narrow the yawning gap between rich and poor and use all of the powers at their disposal to do more than just tweak tax.

“Instead, they should introduce bold, progressive taxation, including targeting wealth.

“Only then will they end the deep injustice of poverty for good and build a fairer future for all of us.”

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said “too many people are living in poverty”, as she stressed ministers have “committed to break the cycle of poverty in Scotland within the scope of our powers and budget”.

She said: “Levels of poverty have fallen less than we would have hoped, given the Scottish Government’s significant investment.

“However these figures cover the period when the Covid-19 pandemic was having a significant economic impact and progress has also been hindered by the devastating impact of the UK Government’s decade of austerity and its welfare cuts for many Scottish families.

“In this financial year we have allocated almost £3 billion to a range of measures which will help mitigate the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis on households, with £1 billion of this only available in Scotland.

“As well as the game-changing Scottish Child Payment, we support families in a variety of ways, including free childcare, free bus travel for under-22s, free school meals to around 145,000 pupils, and we have made significant increases to both our fuel and food insecurity funds and have also made £2.5 million available to local authorities to boost the Scottish Welfare Fund.

“We will continue to use all the powers and resources available to us to provide immediate support to families and to tackle the underlying causes of poverty whilst seeking more powers so we can use all the levers we need to enable us to truly tackle poverty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented