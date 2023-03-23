Sturgeon clashes with Tory leader in fiery final session of FMQs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sturgeon clashes with Tory leader in fiery final session of FMQs

By Press Association
Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross clashed in her final FMQs (PA)
Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross clashed in her final FMQs (PA)

Nicola Sturgeon clashed with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross over SNP membership numbers in a final, fiery exchange at First Minister’s Questions.

During the fierce session, Mr Ross accused the First Minister of “treating the public like idiots”, while Ms Sturgeon said the Conservatives cannot lecture anyone on integrity.

The Presiding Officer had to intervene several times to appeal for calm amid howls from the backbenches.

With a new first minister due to be declared next week at the conclusion of the SNP leadership race, it was Ms Sturgeon’s final outing at the weekly bout – having taken part in 286 FMQs.

Mr Ross used the session to raise the row over the SNP’s membership numbers, which saw Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quit as the party’s chief executive.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon faced a bad-tempered final session of FMQs (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “Why did Nicola Sturgeon’s party, the party of Government in this Parliament, lie to the press and the public?”

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ve got nothing to add to what I have already said, except this: The SNP remains the only mass membership party in this country – more members than any other party represented in this chamber.”

She asked Mr Ross how many members the Scottish Conservatives have.

Mr Ross said it is “absolutely clear” the SNP had lied to the press and the public, and declared: “Nicola Sturgeon is treating the public like idiots.”

This prompted Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to intervene and remind him of the rules of using “particular language” in the chamber.

Alison Johnstone comments
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone stepped in to appeal for calm during FMQs (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Ms Johnstone said: “We do not use the word ‘lie’ in this chamber.”

Ms Sturgeon responded by referring to Boris Johnson’s appearance on Wednesday at a Westminster select committee investigating the partygate affair.

She said: “If we are to have a proper interaction – I don’t think the Conservatives, given yesterday’s events in the House of Commons, should be lecturing anyone on honesty and integrity.”

Mr Ross said the “house that Sturgeon, Salmond and Murrell built is collapsing”.

He attacked the SNP’s record in Government, saying the “damning” report published on Thursday into the Ferguson Marine ferries scandal had showed Ms Sturgeon prioritised “vanity over vessels”.

First Ministers Questions
Douglas Ross said Nicola Sturgeon had treated the public like ‘idiots’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Tory leader said: “She divided our country and failed on every measure she set herself.”

Ms Sturgeon hit back, saying a poll published on Thursday on party leaders’ approval ratings “does not make happy reading” for Mr Ross.

She said: “Eight election victories in eight years as First Minister, that’s the verdict that matters to me.”

Listing her Government’s achievements, she said: “I could go on and on and on. But I’m not going to because this is my last session of First Minister’s Questions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented