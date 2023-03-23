‘Latest body blow to household finances’ as Bank of England base rate raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Latest body blow to household finances’ as Bank of England base rate raised

By Press Association
The latest Bank of England base rate rise is another body blow to household finances, according to StepChange Debt Charity (Joe Giddens/PA)
The latest Bank of England base rate rise is another body blow to household finances, according to StepChange Debt Charity (Joe Giddens/PA)

The latest Bank of England base rate rise is another “body blow” to household finances, according to a debt help charity.

StepChange said that 17% of its new clients are already in arrears with their mortgage.

Peter Tutton, head of policy at StepChange Debt Charity, said: “Another rate rise, alongside this week’s news of rising inflation, is the latest in a succession of body blows to household finances.”

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

He added: “For anyone worried about rising housing costs and their ability to meet financial commitments, the most important thing is to reach out for help as early as possible.

“Don’t wait to contact your lender or speak to a reputable free debt advice charity like StepChange. We are here to support you.”

Mortgage borrowers on deals which track the Bank of England base rate will now see nearly £24 per month added to their costs on average, following Thursday’s rate hike.

According to figures from trade association UK Finance, the latest Bank of England base rate increase, from 4% to 4.25%, will typically add £23.71 per month – or more than £284 per year – to the cost of a tracker mortgage.

Borrowers on a standard variable rate (SVR) meanwhile will see their costs increase by £15.14 per month – or more than £181 per year – on average if the rate hike is passed on by their lender.

Homeowners end up on SVRs when their initial deal comes to an end and the SVR is set by individual lenders.

UK Finance’s figures are based on average outstanding balances and payments.

It calculated that, since December 2021, the average tracker mortgage payment will have increased by £393.65 per month – or around £4,724 per year.

The average SVR will have increased by 251.34 per month, or £3,016 per year, assuming base rate hikes are fully passed on.

Around eight in 10 residential mortgages outstanding are on fixed rates, cushioning homeowners from the immediate impact of base rate hikes, although borrowers may get a bill shock when their fixed deal ends and it is time to remortgage.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the Building Societies Association (BSA) said: “There are around 1.8 million households coming to the end of a fixed rate in 2023 and most will see a significant increase in their mortgage costs.

“Only time will tell whether these increases have already been factored into household financial planning. Lenders remain alert to borrowers facing a payment shock and are ready to offer tailored support to anyone who may be struggling.”

  • £23.71 per month added to average tracker mortgage
  • £15.14 per month added to average standard variable rate mortgage (if the lender passes the rate rise on to the borrower)

The housing market showed signs of slowing down towards the end of last year.

Richard Donnell, executive director of research at property website Zoopla said: “We don’t expect the increase in the base rate to make much difference to the outlook for the housing market.

“Demand for homes is down on last year but sales are still being agreed albeit at a slower rate.

“People still want to move and households are resetting their plans in an environment of higher borrowing costs. Talk of a big price correction in home values has been overplayed and if you price your home sensibly, it’s likely to attract interest, subject to some negotiation on the final price.”

The latest base rate increase is the 11th in a string of rises, adding to borrowers’ costs.

Consumer group Which? highlighted how renters may feel the impact of the base rate hike on their housing costs.

Sam Richardson, Which? Money deputy editor, said: “Higher rates will also have an impact on renters, as buy-to-let landlords will likely pass on increased costs to their tenants.

“If you are unsure about how you will be able to make monthly repayments, contact your landlord or letting agent to see if a different payment plan is available.”

Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-budget last autumn, although there have recently been signs of the market settling down.

Earlier this week, financial information website Moneyfacts said average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages have edged down to their lowest levels in six months.

The rise in the base rate follows a surprise jump in Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to 10.4%, although inflation is still expected to fall sharply over the rest of the year.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) recognised the recent period of volatility in the global banking sector, after the collapse of the US’s Silicon Valley Bank and the rescue takeover of Credit Suisse, but stood firm in its mission to bring inflation back down to its 2% target.

Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco Mortgage Brokers said: “They say a week is a long time in politics, but a day is an aeon in the financial markets.

“In the past few days, we have seen the contradictory effects of a banking drama pushing rates down on the one hand, and the surprise rise in inflation pulling in the opposite direction.”

Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, said: “Following the unwelcome news that inflation has risen again, it was inevitable that interest rates would have to follow suit in order to try to get the former under control.”

The base rate rise may give savers an added boost, with some rates on the market having already improved in recent months.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Savers may be pleased to see another rise to the Bank of England base rate, but they must take time to check their existing savings pots to see if they are earning a competitive return.

“Not every savings provider will pass on a base rate rise, so it’s crucial for savers to ditch and switch if they find a better return elsewhere.

“If savers are comparing their easy access savings accounts, they will find challenger banks and building societies are offering some of the best returns.”

She added: “Providers are continuing to improve their cash Isas, including easy access Isas.

“Keeping on top of the changing market is crucial for savers regardless of which type of savings account suits their needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented