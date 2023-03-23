Parliament blocks TikTok in latest ban on Chinese-owned app over security fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parliament is blocking TikTok from its devices and networks in the latest ban imposed on the Chinese-owned social media app over security concerns.

The commissions of the House of Commons and House of Lords announced on Thursday they will follow the move taken by the Government on official devices.

A spokesman for Parliament said TikTok “will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network”.

“Cyber security is a top priority for Parliament, however we do not comment on specific details of our cyber or physical security controls, policies or incidents,” the spokesman added.