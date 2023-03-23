Malawi to receive £400,000 in aid following deadly cyclone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malawi to receive £400,000 in aid following deadly cyclone

By Press Association
The storm has caused flooding in Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)
The storm has caused flooding in Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

The Scottish Government will provide £400,000 in aid to Malawi as the African nation deals with the aftermath of a deadly cyclone.

Tropical cyclone Freddy killed about 500 people as devastating wind and rain hit the country.

More than 500,000 people have been displaced and parts of southern Malawi remain inaccessible.

There is a risk of further landslides and flooding as a result of the cyclone.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who has declared a state of emergency.

President Lazarus Chakwera
President Lazarus Chakwera in tears at a burial ceremony for some of the people who lost their lives in tropical cyclone Freddy (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

She said: “Please accept the sincere condolences of the people of Scotland, and the Scottish Government, following the tragic loss of life and displacement of people as a result of tropical cyclone Freddy.

“It is heart-wrenching to see the death, injury, and substantial damage to thousands of people’s homes and livelihoods, all at a time when Malawi is already facing a severe cholera outbreak.

“I want to confirm today that we will pledge £400,000 to support emergency flood relief in Malawi.

“We are discussing with partners working on the ground already as to the most effective way that we can provide that support for those most in need, and will engage Malawian Department of Disaster Management as we develop the projects.”

Malawi’s ongoing cholera outbreak prompted the Scottish Government to offer £236,000 in aid this January.

