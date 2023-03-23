Malawi to receive £400,000 in aid following deadly cyclone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government will provide £400,000 in aid to Malawi as the African nation deals with the aftermath of a deadly cyclone.

Tropical cyclone Freddy killed about 500 people as devastating wind and rain hit the country.

More than 500,000 people have been displaced and parts of southern Malawi remain inaccessible.

There is a risk of further landslides and flooding as a result of the cyclone.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, who has declared a state of emergency.

President Lazarus Chakwera in tears at a burial ceremony for some of the people who lost their lives in tropical cyclone Freddy (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

She said: “Please accept the sincere condolences of the people of Scotland, and the Scottish Government, following the tragic loss of life and displacement of people as a result of tropical cyclone Freddy.

“It is heart-wrenching to see the death, injury, and substantial damage to thousands of people’s homes and livelihoods, all at a time when Malawi is already facing a severe cholera outbreak.

“I want to confirm today that we will pledge £400,000 to support emergency flood relief in Malawi.

“We are discussing with partners working on the ground already as to the most effective way that we can provide that support for those most in need, and will engage Malawian Department of Disaster Management as we develop the projects.”

Malawi’s ongoing cholera outbreak prompted the Scottish Government to offer £236,000 in aid this January.