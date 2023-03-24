£50m fund allocated for councils to revamp play parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£50m fund allocated for councils to revamp play parks

By Press Association
The £50 million fund will be used to revamp play parks across Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The £50 million fund will be used to revamp play parks across Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A £50 million fund has been allocated to revamp play parks across Scotland by the Scottish Government.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey unveiled the funding during a visit to Figgate Park in Edinburgh alongside Duddingston Primary School pupils on Thursday.

The cash, which is part of the £60 million earmarked in the Programme for Government, will be distributed to councils until the end of the parliamentary term in 2026.

The first £10 million will be allocated in the 2023/24 financial year, followed by £15 million in 2024/25 and £25 million in 2025/26.

In 2021 and 2022, £10 million of the promised £60 million was spread across local authorities.

Ms Haughey said the funding will help children access safe environments for free amid the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “Playing outdoors has huge benefits for children’s physical and mental wellbeing, and play parks ensure children can access high-quality safe environments free of charge as families grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey said play parks help children’s physical and mental wellbeing (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“This funding will support local communities to take forward their plans to improve play parks for children in their area.”

The funds can only be used to refurbish play parks that are owned, managed or maintained by a local council.

Multi-use game areas and dedicated sports fields are also excluded.

