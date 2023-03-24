£50m fund allocated for councils to revamp play parks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £50 million fund has been allocated to revamp play parks across Scotland by the Scottish Government.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey unveiled the funding during a visit to Figgate Park in Edinburgh alongside Duddingston Primary School pupils on Thursday.

The cash, which is part of the £60 million earmarked in the Programme for Government, will be distributed to councils until the end of the parliamentary term in 2026.

Great to meet ministers @haughey_clare & @ThomasCArthur visiting the brilliant Figgate Park playpark which has benefitted from @scotgov's £60m investment in play equipment across Scotland. Another excellent @theSNP priority delivered, key for children's health & wellbeing 👏 pic.twitter.com/tF8Pu3RWSH — Danny Aston (@DAstonSNP) March 23, 2023

The first £10 million will be allocated in the 2023/24 financial year, followed by £15 million in 2024/25 and £25 million in 2025/26.

In 2021 and 2022, £10 million of the promised £60 million was spread across local authorities.

Ms Haughey said the funding will help children access safe environments for free amid the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “Playing outdoors has huge benefits for children’s physical and mental wellbeing, and play parks ensure children can access high-quality safe environments free of charge as families grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey said play parks help children’s physical and mental wellbeing (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“This funding will support local communities to take forward their plans to improve play parks for children in their area.”

The funds can only be used to refurbish play parks that are owned, managed or maintained by a local council.

Multi-use game areas and dedicated sports fields are also excluded.