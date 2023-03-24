UK should stay out of talks to halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – Lord Owen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK should stay out of talks to halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – Lord Owen

By Press Association
Lord Owen during Armistice Day in 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)
The UK should stay out of negotiations to halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a former foreign secretary.

Lord Owen said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should not talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin and any peace talks should be conducted by the two warring countries.

But he added there could be a role for US President Joe Biden as he is the negotiator that “really matters”.

The Western allies have rejected a peace plan put forward by Beijing as China’s President Xi Jinping met Mr Putin in Moscow this week.

Lord Owen, the ex-leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), told the PA news agency: “Ukraine has had very substantive trade arrangements with China in their own right and a very large amount of Ukrainian grain was going to China.

“So there has been this formed relationship with communist China and Ukraine over quite a long period of time. So, I think he’s going to try to bring this war to an end.”

On the prospect of peace talks to end Russia’s invasion, Lord Owen said: “I believe there should be no negotiation by Britain.

Rishi Sunak visit to US
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, earlier this month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“If I was asked, I would say that the Prime Minister should not talk to Putin, and nor should the Foreign Secretary talk to Sergei Lavrov.

“And I think that we should say that the matter of negotiations should be conducted between the two who are conducting war against each other. We are not at war with Russia.”

However, he noted “there has to be a difference for some people”, adding: “If Biden decided that the time had come to speak to Putin, then he should go, as he is the de facto political negotiator that really matters.

“But I would be reluctant if I was Biden to do that, because you would be sucked in. It’s a very, very narrow line.”

Asked if there is something more Western allies could do to help Ukraine, Lord Owen said he “would not have ruled out sending Typhoons” and that the delivery of tanks should be accelerated.

He said it is “unacceptable” for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to say he is sending tanks to Ukraine and then “not doing it, delaying it”.

Owen/New Europe
Lord Owen at the launch of the anti-euro campaign, New Europe, in 2001 (Michael Stephens/PA)

He added: “That is very dangerous. I mean, by any standard, there should be 30 or 40 Leopard tanks now, already there.”

Lord Owen served as foreign secretary from 1977 to 1979 under James Callaghan and two years later became one of the “Gang of Four” who left the Labour Party to form the SDP.

Appointed as a life peer in 1992, Lord Owen sat in the House of Lords as a crossbencher until March 2014, and now sits as an “independent social democrat”.

