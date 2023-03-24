Bank governor warns of inflation danger as he pleads with firms on prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank governor warns of inflation danger as he pleads with firms on prices

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey has been speaking after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row (John Walton/PA)
Andrew Bailey has been speaking after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row (John Walton/PA)

The Governor of the Bank of England has pleaded with companies to remember that inflation will drop sharply later this year when they are setting prices or risk hurting those on the lowest incomes.

Andrew Bailey said that if companies set prices that help embed inflation in the economy it will not benefit anybody and warned that the Bank would put up interest rates in response.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Bailey said: “If all prices try to beat inflation we will get higher inflation.”

He added: “I would say to people who are setting prices – please understand if we get inflation embedded, interest rates will have to go up further and higher inflation really benefits nobody.”

Interest rates
Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

But Mr Bailey insisted that he was not saying that companies should take hits to their profits or that some firms are putting up prices more than is necessary.

He said that companies have to set prices based on the costs they face, which have been rising rapidly over the last year.

But he added that, when looking to set future prices, companies should “please bear in mind” that these cost rises are expected to slow considerably by the end of the year.

Mr Bailey said higher inflation “really benefits nobody”, adding: “It hurts people and it particularly hurts the least well off in society.”

It comes after the Bank on Thursday decided to hike its base interest rate from 4% to 4.25%. It is the 11th rise in a row and some experts think it might be the last for a while.

Mr Bailey said that he thinks that the risk of a recession has receded in recent weeks after the Bank upgraded its forecast for the second quarter of the year.

It now expects gross domestic product (GDP) to rise slightly in the April to June period, up from a previous forecast that it would drop 0.4% in those months.

“I think if you look at it in the context of a risk, then the risk has gone down quite a lot,” he said.

“Now, you can’t rule out a risk, risks don’t work like that.

“But what I would say very clearly is that the prospects for the economy in terms of growth are now better, considerably better.

“And I think it is reasonable to say that there’s a pretty strong likelihood that we will avoid a recession this year.

“But we’ve still got to put in place the conditions for much stronger growth in the economy and sustainable growth in the economy.”

Downing Street on Friday said it is for individual companies to make their own decisions, when asked about Mr Bailey’s remarks.

A No 10 spokesman said: “It is obviously for individual companies to make their own commercial decisions.

“Our focus and what we think the best thing to do is ease pressures on businesses and households alike, to get inflation down, which is why we have promised to halve inflation this year, and both the OBR and the Bank of England predict we will do that.

“Our focus is very much on supporting businesses.”

