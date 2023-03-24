Protests as Sunak welcomes under-fire Israeli PM Netanyahu to Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protests as Sunak welcomes under-fire Israeli PM Netanyahu to Downing Street

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) welcomes the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of their meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) welcomes the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of their meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Benjamin Netanyahu was greeted by shouts of “shame” from pro-democracy protesters as he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street amid a backlash over the Israeli prime minister’s judicial overhaul.

Protesters waving Israeli flags and placards stating their aim of “saving Israeli democracy” could be heard as the UK Prime Minister shook his counterpart’s hand outside No 10 on Friday morning.

Cries of “Busha”, or shame in Hebrew, could be heard from hundreds of demonstrators expressing their anger at Mr Netanyahu’s legislation that they say will drag the nation towards autocracy.

One sign branded Mr Netanyahu a “dictator on the run” as he faces domestic turmoil after his right-wing nationalist coalition approved a law that would protect him from being deemed unfit to rule.

Critics say the law is tailor-made to shield the leader from his corruption trial.

Mr Netanyahu was forced to push back his departure time for the official trip to the UK as he sought to deal with mass protests in Israel which have seen major roads blocked and scuffles with police.

In Downing Street, as Mr Netanyahu welcomed Mr Sunak’s handshake with a smile, the shouts of demonstrators were easily heard from over the line of police officers guarding them in Whitehall.

Members of the crowd, speaking to the PA news agency, urged Mr Sunak to “stand up for democracy” in Israel.

Talli, an Israeli tech worker who has been living in London for six years, said she was protesting against Mr Netanyahu’s “judicial coup”.

Demonstrators outside Downing Street
Demonstrators outside Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“He’s trying to gain power while on trial and he’s trying to turn Israel into a non-democratic country,” she said.

“We want not just Rishi Sunak but the international community and leaders to apply pressure on Netanyahu – whether it’s financial deals, or anything at all – to back down on this coup.

“My family and friends all live in Israel and I’m worried about their futures.”

Chamutal Isaacs, a childbirth support worker who moved to London from Tel Aviv 32 years ago, said the overhaul would mean “an end to any sort of democracy in Israel”.

“I want Rishi Sunak to say to him he must lose his chair, he can’t continue to be the prime minister of Israel. He’s destroying democracy in Israel,” she said.

Israeli Prime Minister visits UK
Benjamin Netanyahu leaves 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A 38-year-old bank worker who declined to give her name added: “I’m from Israel, I’ve lived here almost 10 years, but I’ve always wanted to have somewhere to go back and I can’t go back to a non-democratic country. My family and my friends and everyone who is close to me are in Israel.”

Mr Netanyahu’s office said he was expecting to focus on “the Iranian issue” with the UK Prime Minister, seeking to form “a united international front against Iran in order to stop its nuclear programme”.

“The two are also expected to discuss strengthening the strategic ties between Israel and the United Kingdom and increasing security and intelligence co-operation,” a statement said.

The Israeli leader will also meet Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss dealing with “global terrorism”, it added.

After a series of scandals involving wealthy associates, Mr Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He denies wrongdoing.

Critics say his government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, is dragging the nation towards authoritarianism by upending its system of checks and balances.

A smaller number of Palestinian protesters were also in Westminster as charities criticised Mr Sunak for seeking to foster closer ties with Israel.

Oxfam policy adviser Richard Stanforth said: “It is unconscionable that the Prime Minister will roll out the red carpet for Benjamin Netanyahu with the aim of deepening diplomatic ties, despite the Israeli government committing horrific human rights violations every day, seemingly with impunity.”

Amnesty International UK’s Kristyan Benedict accused the UK Government of “turning a blind eye to apartheid atrocities”.

“Netanyahu is more concerned with seeking legitimacy for his government rather than addressing its increasingly extremist policies, his occupation forces in the Palestinian territories killing civilians, stealing their land and building illegal new settlements,” he said.

“The UK and Israel’s rejection of this reality will not change the truth or illegality of the current situation. All it does is help entrench Israel’s racist system of apartheid against Palestinian people.”

