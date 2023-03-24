Two thirds do not believe Johnson’s partygate defence, polling suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two thirds do not believe Johnson’s partygate defence, polling suggests

By Press Association
Then-PM Boris Johnson attends a gathering celebrating his birthday – in which cake and alcohol was provided – in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street during the pandemic (Cabinet Office/PA)
More than two thirds of people do not believe Boris Johnson’s defence of Downing Street partygate events, a snap poll has suggested.

The former prime minister has accepted that he attended five of the gatherings considered by the Privileges Committee but said he “honestly believed that these events were lawful work gatherings”.

Mr Johnson submitted written evidence in his defence this week before appearing in front of the committee on Wednesday for at times short-tempered testimony lasting more than three hours.

Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee on Wednesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Some 855 of the 1,019 UK adults polled online by Survation after the hearing said they had seen, read or heard about the committee appearance.

The polling was carried out on behalf of campaign groups 38 Degrees and Covid Bereaved Families For Justice, which have been strongly critical of Mr Johnson for his handling of the pandemic.

During the hearing Mr Johnson defended various events, including his birthday party for which he was fined, as being “necessary for work purposes”.

He said that raising a toast surrounded by alcohol at a leaving do for departing communications chief Lee Cain was “not only reasonably necessary but it was essential for work purposes”.

But 68% of people polled said they did not believe Mr Johnson when he said he honestly believed he was following the rules at the time.

When shown an image of the toast being raised, 6% of respondents said they believed it was an essential work event, 29% that it was a non-essential work event, 40% that it was a party, 19% said they could not tell from the image alone and the rest said they did not know.

A fifth of all respondents said his appearance before the committee had left them feeling his account of events was much less believable, 4% said it was much more believable and 37% said their view was unchanged while others said they did not know.

The majority (58%) of those surveyed said Mr Johnson’s response to partygate allegations had not been respectful towards those bereaved in the pandemic, while 25% said it had been and the rest said they did not know.

A former close colleague of the ex-prime minister during the pandemic appeared to cast doubt on his assertion that gatherings of the sort seen in Downing Street were according to the coronavirus guidance and rules.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Government’s chief scientific adviser, who is due to stand down next month, said the rules were the same for everyone.

Asked at an Institute for Government event on Friday what advice he would have given in regard to work events held during Covid, Sir Patrick said: “Well I’ve been pretty clear, I’m on the public record as saying I think the advice was there for everybody and everybody should follow it.”

The committee will publish its findings on whether Mr Johnson committed a contempt of Parliament and can make a recommendation on any punishment. However, the ultimate decision will lie with the full House of Commons.

Sanctions could range from a simple apology to ordering that Mr Johnson be suspended from Parliament.

Almost half (49.6%) of respondents said they would have less trust in the political system if Mr Johnson is not sanctioned while 30% said their level of trust would be unaffected.

Any suspension of 10 sitting days or more could trigger a recall by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

A total of 39% of respondents said they believed the ex-PM should be suspended for 10 or more days while 12% said he should be required to make a formal apology.

Asked if they believed Mr Johnson was fit to be an MP, 57% said no while 26% said yes.

