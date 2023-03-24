Labour calls for major gun law review after MPs back Firearms Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour calls for major gun law review after MPs back Firearms Bill

By Press Association
Luke Pollard has said only ‘appropriate’ weapons owners should be able to get a firearms certificate (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Luke Pollard has said only ‘appropriate’ weapons owners should be able to get a firearms certificate (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

The Government must consider a broad review of the UK’s gun laws in the light of fatal shootings over the last few years, Labour has said.

Shadow defence minister Luke Pollard urged ministers to update the law to ensure only “appropriate” weapon owners are able to get a gun certificate.

A coroner called for root and branch reform of the UK’s gun laws following the Keyham mass shooting in Mr Pollard’s Plymouth Sutton and Devonport constituency in 2021.

The families of gunman Jake Davison’s victims also demanded an overhaul of the 50-year-old Firearms Act after accusing police of granting him “a licence to kill”.

Labour’s calls for reform came as the Firearms Bill, aimed at closing minor loopholes in gun laws, cleared the Commons.

Mr Pollard told MPs: “As welcome as closing these two loopholes are, and indeed they are welcome, they show that yet again we are dealing with ad hoc changes in gun legislation.

“Actually there may be a stronger case for a broader review of gun laws to look again at updating, in particular, the 1968 Firearms Act, to make sure that 21st century conditions are taken into account in our gun legislation, to make sure that we are keeping people safe in modern practices and modern uses as well as historic ones.”

The Labour frontbencher added: “Making sure that it is only appropriate individuals who have access to a weapon must be at the heart of our gun law approach.

Plymouth incident
Jake Davison used a Weatherby pump action shotgun, top, to murder five people in Plymouth in 2021. Below is a police issue tactical shotgun (Plymouth HM Coroner/PA)

“That is where sadly we have seen police forces, including the one in my area, Devon and Cornwall Police, fail catastrophically to ensure that it is only those people who should have a gun certificate who have one.”

The Firearms Bill would introduce a new offence of possessing component parts with the intent to assemble unauthorised quantities of complete ammunition.

Police have raised concerns that component parts of ammunition are too easy to obtain and are being used by criminals to manufacture whole rounds.

The Bill would also close a loophole by requiring the operator of a miniature rifle range to be granted a firearms certificate by the police.

Conservative MP Dr Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich) urged MPs to back the changes.

He told the Commons: “This is a small but important Bill.

“Events such as those we saw in Keyham in August 2021, Skye in August 2022, or more recently at Epsom College, are clear reminders that we cannot afford to be complacent about the risks that firearms can present.

“This Bill will seek to address two identifiable vulnerabilities in this country’s firearms controls and it is right that we should take action to address these.”

Justice minister Edward Argar told MPs the Government “will continue to look closely” at gun law reform in the context of the shootings.

He added: “Our work keeping firearms law under review, which I know is something again the shadow minister sought assurances on, and continuing to ensure strong gun controls in this country does not stop here.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Luke Pollard has said only ‘appropriate’ weapons owners should be able to get a firearms certificate (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Luke Pollard has said only ‘appropriate’ weapons owners should be able to get a firearms certificate (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented