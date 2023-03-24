Concerns about harassment have ‘morphed into institutional misandry’, MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Concerns about harassment have ‘morphed into institutional misandry’, MP says

By Press Association
Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TV/ UK Parliament
Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TV/ UK Parliament

Concerns about sexual harassment have “morphed into an institutional misandry”, a Conservative former minister said.

Senior Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope warned that the public debate about harassment was having a damaging impact on the mental health of men and boys, as a Bill aimed at creating a specific offence of sexual harassment cleared the Commons.

The Protection from Sex-based Harassment in Public Bill received an unopposed third reading from MPs, and will now face scrutiny in the House of Lords.

Warning about the impact of the public discussion around sexual harassment, Christchurch MP Sir Christopher said: “There seems to be an inability to hold two notions in our heads, that sexual assault is bad and that treating men as inherent sex pests is also bad.

“A reasonable worry about assault appears to have morphed into an institutional misandry.”

He added: “There is a lack of recognition that, as with all crimes, the proportion of perpetrators is vanishingly small, the awful behaviour of few is leading to the mistreatment of all.

“The consequences of all this, and let’s be extremely careful with language that we use, is that the situation which is already bad in relation to the mental health issues of boys and young men is going to get even worse.”

Sir Christopher tabled a series of amendments to the Bill, aimed to ensure the legislation “applies to men and women equally”, but did not press them to a vote.

It is already an offence under the 1986 Public Order Act to deliberately harass or cause alarm or distress.

The Bill would create a specific offence which would apply where such actions are carried out because of the sex of the victim.

Conservative former minister Greg Clark, who sponsored the Bill, said it was a “historic day” and “astonishing” that the law does not already contain such an offence.

The Bill would also introduce harsher punishments for perpetrators, raising the maximum time behind bars from six months to two years.

Mr Clark also secured support for a new clause to the Bill requiring the Government to issue advice to police on how to deal with the new specific offence.

During the debate on the Bill, he said: “For the first time in our history, deliberately harassing, following, shouting degrading words at, making obscene gestures at women and girls in public places, and yes, on occasion men and boys in public places, because of their sex, with the deliberate intention to cause them alarm or distress, will be a specific offence, and a serious one at that.

“The astonishing thing is that it hasn’t be so until now.”

UK Parliament portraits
Labour MP Stella Creasy (UK Parliament/PA)

Labour MP Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) said: “Misogyny is driving crimes against women and girls.

“A very simple statement, but a very clear recognition in this legislation for the first time ever that women are being targeted simply because they are women.

“At the moment in our society it is women who are paying the price for our failure to understand how misogyny has driven crimes against them and to recognise that within the law.

“By passing this legislation we are sending a powerful message to our young men that they do deserve better than that caricature of boys will be boys.”

Labour shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds said “we haven’t seen enough progress” on addressing issues of women’s safety, but added: “This Bill will be positive for everyone.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp confirmed the Government’s backing for the Bill, and said he wanted to see guidance issued to police on the new offence “as soon as possible”.

He told MPs: “It is important that this is only one part of a wider piece of work to protect women and girls in particular.

“The defendant for this offence could be a man or a woman, and indeed the victim could be a man or a woman, because as we’ve said, this legislation makes no distinction between men or women.”

The Government backed the Bill and has previously said it wants to make the law “clearer” to the public and police, to encourage women to report their experiences, and to emphasise the severity of the crime.

The move follows a consultation on whether to make public sexual harassment a specific offence, which found most view the issue as a “widespread problem”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TV/ UK Parliament
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TV/ UK Parliament
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented