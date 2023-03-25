MPs Hancock and Kwarteng tell fake firm they will advise for £10,000 per day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MPs Hancock and Kwarteng tell fake firm they will advise for £10,000 per day

By Press Association
Former health secretary Matt Hancock told a fake international firm his daily rate for external work was £10,000 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock told a fake international firm his daily rate for external work was £10,000 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Former cabinet ministers Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng told a fake overseas company looking for MP advisers their daily rate for consultancy would be £10,000.

In a sting operation set up by campaign group Led By Donkeys, Mr Hancock and Mr Kwarteng both set out six-figure sums for what they would expect to be paid to advise a non-existent firm in South Korea.

There is no accusation of wrongdoing, with MPs permitted to seek employment outside of Parliament.

Mr Hancock, asked whether he had a daily rate during an online “interview”, said: “I do, yes. It is 10,000 sterling.”

The Conservative former health secretary, who was stripped of the party whip by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after he was announced as a contestant in last year’s series of ITV reality programme I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, later said he had an hourly rate of “around £1,500”.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said the West Suffolk MP had “acted entirely properly and within the rules”.

Former Tory chancellor Mr Kwarteng, when asked the same question, said: “I would say as an MP, obviously I don’t need to earn a king’s ransom.

“But I wouldn’t do anything less than for about 10,000 dollars a month.”

Mr Kwarteng, whose mini-budget in September sent the value of the pound tumbling and mortgage rates soaring, went on to clarify that he would prefer the rate to be in pound sterling.

Told by a fake employee of the company they were considering offering between £8,000 and £12,000 per day, with the intention for him to attend six board meetings a year, Mr Kwarteng said: “OK yes, we’re not a million miles off. We can work with the numbers.”

Labour accused Tory MPs of using “their taxpayer funded offices to line their own pockets”, calling the behaviour “shameful”.

Led By Donkeys, an anti-Brexit group, said it created a sham company called Hanseong Consulting, setting up a website and paying for a so-called “fake virtual office” in the South Korean capital Seoul.

It said, after consulting the register of MPs’ interests, it approached 20 MPs from different parties asking if they would join the phoney firm’s international advisory board.

The group sold the “company” as one with aims to expand into the UK and Europe, asking any would-be advisers to attend pretend board meetings held in a mix of locations, including allegedly in South Korea.

According to its preview video posted on social media, Led By Donkeys said 16 of the MPs approached were Tory, two Labour, one a Liberal Democrat and the other an independent.

Out of those contacted, five are said to have progressed to an online interview stage, including Mr Hancock and four Tories: Mr Kwarteng, former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson, former minister Stephen Hammond and Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, an influential backbench body.

Sir Graham, according to the video, said he was “thinking something like £60,000 as an annual rate” for assisting the firm.

In a statement sent to PA news agency, the senior Tory said he made clear to those behind the hoax that any work would have to fall “within the terms of the Code of Conduct”.

Mr Hammond is seen in the video published on Saturday, but no details of what was said has been aired as yet.

Kwais Kwarteng resignation
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was one of the Tory MPs who spoke to the fake firm (Victoria Jones/PA)

Led By Donkeys said Sir Gavin had turned down the opportunity to take discussions any further.

MPs are permitted to have second jobs on top of their role representing constituents.

But external employment opportunities for those in Westminster has come under the spotlight in recent years, following former Tory cabinet minister Owen Paterson’s suspension from the Commons for breaching lobbying rules in 2021.

He later quit Parliament following a furore after Boris Johnson’s administration attempted to rip up the standards body that dished out the punishment.

All five MPs who held a so-called “interview” with the campaigners have been approached for comment by PA news agency.

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said: “The accusation appears to be that Matt acted entirely properly and within the rules, which had just been unanimously adopted by Parliament.

“It’s completely untrue to suggest any wrongdoing and therefore absurd to bring Mr Hancock into this story through the illegal publication of a private conversation.

“All the video shows is Matt acting completely properly.”

Conservative leadership bid
Sir Graham Brady said he made clear any external employment had to be transparent (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Graham said: “Having decided to leave the Commons at the next election, I have received a number of approaches regarding future opportunities.

“I did have an exploratory discussion with someone purporting to be recruiting an international advisory board for a South Korean investment house.

“I made it clear that any arrangement would have to be completely transparent and that whilst a Member of Parliament, I would only act within the terms of the Code of Conduct.

“I also made it clear that whilst I could be flexible in attending international meetings in person, this would be subject to some important votes or commitments in Westminster.”

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow Commons leader, called on Mr Sunak to strip the Tories caught up in the sting of the whip.

She said: “Being an MP is a full-time job.

“Tory MPs should not be using their taxpayer funded offices to line their own pockets.

“This is shameful at any time but particularly during the cost-of-living crisis.”

She added: “Labour will put an end to MPs raking in thousands of pounds on the side and act to restore trust in politics.”

