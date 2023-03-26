Sunak to unveil £160 million plan to ‘stamp out’ anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak to unveil £160 million plan to ‘stamp out’ anti-social behaviour

By Press Association
Parts of England and Wales will see increased police patrols as part of an anti-social behaviour crackdown (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Parts of England and Wales will see increased police patrols as part of an anti-social behaviour crackdown (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Prime Minister said a £160 million plan will “stamp out” anti-social behaviour “once and for all” as he pledged more police patrols and swifter punishments for those blighting communities.

Rishi Sunak will use a home counties visit on Monday to announce the UK Government’s anti-social behaviour action plan.

In proposals heavily briefed beforehand, it will include trials of swifter justice measures and increased policing in areas of England and Wales deemed to have high amounts of low-level crime.

Laughing gas will be banned, drug testing of criminals will become more prevalent, on-the-spot fines for graffiti and fly-tipping will be increased and more money will be ploughed into youth centres as part of a bid to eradicate behaviours spoiling Britain’s neighbourhoods.

Mr Sunak said: “Anti-social behaviour undermines the basic right of people to feel safe in the place they call home.

“The public have rightly had enough – which is why I am determined to restore people’s confidence that those responsible will be quickly and visibly punished.

“This action plan maps out how we will tackle this issue with the urgency it deserves and stamp out these crimes once and for all – so that wherever you live, you can feel safe in, and proud of your community.”

Under so-called Immediate Justice proposals, the aim is for perpetrators behind anti-social activity to carry out repair and clean-up works within 48 hours of being handed community orders.

Offenders will be made to wear high-vis vests or jumpsuits and work under supervision while picking up litter, removing graffiti and washing police cars as punishment for their actions.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce the anti-social behaviour crackdown during a visit on Monday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Victims of anti-social behaviour will be given a say in how criminals are disciplined to ensure justice is visible and fits the crime, according to the Department for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities.

In what is being called Hotspot Policing, some areas will trial having enforced police patrols.

Officials said those areas will see an increase in police presence, alongside other uniformed authority figures such as wardens, in problem areas including on public transport, high streets and in parks.

In total, 16 areas will conduct trials of either Immediate Justice or Hotspot Policing, with four police and crime commissioner jurisdictions  — Northumbria, Cleveland, Derbyshire and Durham — trying out both.

The intention is to roll out the measures across England and Wales from 2024.

Under what the Government is calling a zero-tolerance approach, laughing gas will also be banned.

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove confirmed the move on Sunday, arguing that the “scourge” of nitrous oxide was turning public spaces into “drug-taking arenas” and helping to fuel anti-social behaviour.

The drug is typically released into balloons from small silver canisters and then inhaled.

Current legislation already prohibits the knowing or reckless supply of nitrous oxide for inhalation, but Mr Gove suggested it was likely to be included under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Laughing gas
Laughing gas is to be banned as part of the crackdown (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The move comes despite an assessment by the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) concluding earlier this month that the “health and social harms of nitrous oxide are not commensurate” with control under the 1971 law.

In a statement, Mr Gove said anti-social behaviour was a “stain on too many communities across the country”.

He said: “We will deliver tougher, quicker and more visible justice to prevent thuggish behaviour in town centres and we will ensure young people have the opportunities and activities available to them to succeed — all backed by new investment.”

Mr Gove announced on Sunday that the plan was being backed by £160 million of funding.

He also told broadcasters that the clampdown on anti-social activity would include increased drug testing for those caught engaging in crime and anti-social activity.

His department said that currently only suspected criminals who have committed certain offences can be tested in police detention without additional requirements.

Ministers are pledging to expand the range of trigger offences to include crimes linked to violence against women and girls, serious violence and anti-social behaviour.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the anti-social behaviour plan was being backed by £160m of funding (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “It has always been my priority to give police the powers they need to deliver a common-sense approach to cutting crime, which puts the law-abiding majority first, and that’s what this action plan delivers.”

Other measures to be announced by Mr Sunak include:

– A reporting tool for the public to log anti-social behaviour and receive updates on any action to tackle it.

– Increased fines for graffiti and littering, rising to up to £500, and up to £1,000 for fly-tipping.

– Landlords and housing associations being given more powers to evict unruly tenants who create persistent noise.

– Reopening empty shops by giving councils new powers to quickly take control and sell off empty buildings.

– Setting up an anti-social behaviour taskforce jointly led by the Home Secretary and Levelling Up Secretary.

– An additional one million hours of youth services in areas with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour to increase early anti-offending measures.

– Tackling the practice of “cuckooing” or home invasion by considering the scope of a potential new criminal offence.

– Making it an offence for criminal gangs to organise begging networks, which officials say are often used to facilitate illegal activities.

The levelling-up department said £5 million would be invested in making parks and green spaces safer with new CCTV, as well as providing money to repair equipment, playgrounds and plant more trees and flowers.

