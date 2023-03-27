‘Scourge’ of drugs to be tackled in anti-social behaviour crackdown, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Scourge’ of drugs to be tackled in anti-social behaviour crackdown, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a Q&A session in Essex (Kin Cheung/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a Q&A session in Essex (Kin Cheung/PA)

Rishi Sunak promised to tackle the “scourge” of drugs, as he unveiled new measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

The Government has pledged new moves that will see trials of swifter justice measures and increased policing in areas of England and Wales deemed to have high amounts of low-level crime.

The plan, announced by the Prime Minister during a visit to Essex on Monday, also includes a ban on the sale of laughing gas against the advice of official government advisers.

Mr Sunak, who stressed the importance of “strong communities built on values”, said anti-social behaviour is “not the type of country that we are and that is why it is important we do something about it”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a Q&A session during a Connect event in Chelmsford, Essex
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a Q&A session during a Connect event in Chelmsford, Essex (Kin Cheung/PA)

Speaking to members of the public, he said: “We’re going to ban nitrous oxide. And we’re also going to expand the power of the police to do drug testing on arrest for far more crimes and far more drugs and tackle the scourge of drugs.”

Current legislation already prohibits the knowing or reckless supply of nitrous oxide for inhalation.

But the Government plans to make it a Class C drug, according to its anti-social behaviour action plan, which could see users facing up to two years in jail and unlimited fines.

Ministers hope to ban nitrous oxide before the end of the year.

It goes against recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, which recently concluded it would be disproportionate to bring in an outright ban.

David Badcock, chief executive of the Drug Science scientific committee, told the PA news agency: “It won’t stop young people using it – banning any substance just drives it into criminal hands and the inherent risks associated with the black market come into play. I don’t think it will stop people doing it.”

Nitrous oxide is typically released into balloons from small silver canisters, which ministers complain are littering public spaces and helping fuel anti-social behaviour.

Asked about the decision to go against the advice of the drug advisory panel, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We think that not only are drugs a scourge on society, they have a wider societal impact.

“The use of nitrous oxide in these circumstances can ruin a neighbourhood, can make people feel unsafe and that is why the Prime Minister thinks it is right to take these steps.

“Nitrous oxide, on an individual level, is now the third most used drug amongst young people. It has psychoactive effects, the ACMD themselves reported links between it and drug driving, littering and neurological harms.”

Stock
Discarded laughing gas canisters in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Under the plan, drug testing of criminals will become more prevalent, on-the-spot fines for graffiti and fly-tipping will be increased, and more money will be ploughed into youth centres as part of a bid to eradicate behaviours spoiling Britain’s neighbourhoods.

So-called Immediate Justice proposals will aim to see perpetrators behind anti-social activity carry out repair and clean-up works within 48 hours of being handed community orders.

Offenders will be made to wear hi-vis vests or jumpsuits and work under supervision while picking up litter, removing graffiti and washing police cars as punishment for their actions.

Victims of anti-social behaviour will be given a say in how criminals are disciplined to ensure justice is visible and fits the crime, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

In what is being called Hotspot Policing, some areas will trial having enforced police patrols.

Other measures include:

– A reporting tool for the public to log anti-social behaviour and receive updates on any action to tackle it.

– Increased fines for graffiti and littering, rising to up to £500, and up to £1,000 for fly-tipping.

– Landlords and housing associations being given more powers to evict unruly tenants who create persistent noise.

– Reopening empty shops by giving councils new powers to quickly take control and sell off empty buildings.

– Setting up an anti-social behaviour taskforce jointly led by the Home Secretary and Levelling Up Secretary.

Mr Sunak dedicated a portion of his New Year speech, setting out his five pledges ahead of the next election, to his ambitions to tackle anti-social behaviour.

According to Government figures, last year saw 1,500 offenders spend almost 10,000 hours on 300 community clean-up projects, with plans to double that this year.

“It should be easy for you to say this is what I’ve seen, this is what’s going on and then have the local authorities and the police report back on what they’ve done about it so that you feel that your concerns are being listened to,” Mr Sunak said on Monday.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government’s anti-behaviour action plan is ‘too weak, too little and too late’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the plan is “too weak, too little and too late”.

“Over the last 13 years the Conservatives have decimated neighbourhood policing and youth services and weakened anti-social behaviour powers so they are barely used,” she said.

“There are still 10,000 fewer neighbourhood police and PCSOs on our streets than there were seven years ago.

“A few hotspot pilots is nowhere near enough to turn that around. We need guaranteed neighbourhood patrols and action in all areas or this is just yet more empty rhetoric.”

Policing minister Chris Philp defended the laughing gas ban by arguing that its use is becoming “extremely widespread”.

“There is some emerging evidence of physical medical harm. There have been some reports recently of paralysis being caused by large-scale use,” he told Times Radio.

The Government’s 41-page action plan said: “We recognise there are many legitimate uses of nitrous oxide, and we do not want to hinder responsible medical, industrial and consumer use.

“We will consult on the ban of nitrous oxide and how best to protect people and communities from the harmful effects, while exempting legitimate uses so as to minimise the burdens on businesses.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
2
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
3
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Keaghan Jacobs will be back for Arbroath's Championship survival fight. Image: SNS
Keaghan Jacobs hands Arbroath major boost by declaring himself fit for Championship survival fight
Willie Milne at Carnoustie in early 1999.
Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies
To go with story by Brian Stormont. New restaurant opening, first look Picture shows; Glenturret Lalique restaurant. Crieff. Supplied by Glenturret Lalique Date; 10/05/2021; 421c5c7c-ba91-49e6-a384-2aa999204ca8
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a Q&A session in Essex (Kin Cheung/PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
2
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3

Editor's Picks

Most Commented