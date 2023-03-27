Current rules ‘strike right balance’, says No 10, after MPs duped by fake firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Current rules ‘strike right balance’, says No 10, after MPs duped by fake firm

By Press Association
Matt Hancock


The current rules on MPs’ second jobs “strike the right balance”, Downing Street has said, after videos showed Kwasi Kwarteng and Matt Hancock offering to advise a fake Korean company for up to £10,000 a day.

One minister acknowledged the footage was “pretty unedifying” even if no rules were broken, after a sting by the campaign group Led By Donkeys duped the former chancellor and former health secretary into an interview with a bogus company.

In the video Mr Hancock said that his daily rate for external consultancy was £10,000, while Mr Kwarteng indicated to a fake employee of the pretend outfit that his monthly rate for such an advisory position would be no less than five figures.

Mr Kwarteng went on to suggest he could “work with” the firm’s offer of paying him between £8,000 and £12,000 for each of the six annual meetings of its non-existent international advisory board.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

The fake company set up by Led By Donkeys was asking MPs to supposedly give it political advice on how to expand into the UK and European markets, with some of the sessions allegedly due to be held in South Korea.

Downing Street on Monday said it was unlikely that the Prime Minister had seen the videos, but signalled that the clips – widely shared on social media – would not prompt a rethink of the rules governing MPs’ second jobs.

“The Prime Minister thinks that an MP’s primary job is and must be to support their constituents and represent their interests in Parliament,” his official spokesman said.

“That is why we agreed with the recommendation made by the Committee on Standards in Public Life in 2018 that members should be banned from accepting any paid work to provide services as a parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant and why we brought forward an amendment to support the introduction of limits on members undertaking outside work.

“It is right that MPs’ financial interests are transparently and publicly declared online… MPs having second jobs can contribute to their work in Parliament, so we think this strikes the right balance.”

He said that the “rules are very clear and all MPs should abide by them”.

Led By Donkeys, an anti-Brexit group, said it created a company called Hanseong Consulting, setting up a website which included made-up testimonials and paying for a so-called “fake virtual office” in the South Korean capital Seoul.

It said, after consulting the register of interests, that it approached 20 MPs from different parties asking if they would join the phoney firm’s international advisory board.

According to its preview video posted on social media on Saturday, campaigners said 16 of the MPs contacted were Tory, two were Labour, one was a Liberal Democrat and the other was an independent.

Five of those were said to have progressed to an online interview stage, including Mr Hancock and four Tories: Mr Kwarteng, former defence secretary Sir Gavin Williamson, former minister Stephen Hammond and Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, an influential backbench body.

There is no accusation of wrongdoing, with MPs permitted to seek employment outside of Parliament.

Earlier, policing minister Chris Philp said it was a “pretty unedifying spectacle”.

He said: “It is very important that we have transparency over these things. Had that thing we saw been real, then any agreement they would have entered into would have been completely disclosed to the public.”

Asked if Mr Hancock was worth £10,000 a day, Mr Philp replied: “I wouldn’t pay him £10,000.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented