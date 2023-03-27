Banning laughing gas will stop ‘hordes of youths loitering in parks’ – Braverman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Banning laughing gas will stop ‘hordes of youths loitering in parks’ – Braverman

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Banning laughing gas will put an end to “hordes of youths loitering in and littering parks with empty canisters”, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said.

The Government unveiled new measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour on Monday, including making nitrous oxide a class C drug, which could see dealers and users facing jail time and unlimited fines.

Other pledges include trials of swifter justice measures and increased policing in areas of England and Wales deemed to have high amounts of low-level crime.

Making a statement in the Commons on the Government’s anti-social behaviour action plan, Ms Braverman said she was cracking down on drugs while Sir Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan “argue about cannabis decriminalisation”.

Drugs “devastate lives”, she said, arguing that the Government will “take the fight to the anti-social minority”.

Ms Braverman told MPs: “This Government will put an end to hordes of youths loitering in and littering parks with empty canisters.”

Under the plan, police will be able to drug-test suspected criminals in police custody for a wider range of drugs, as well as offenders linked to crimes including violence against women and girls, serious violence and anti-social behaviour, Ms Braverman added.

Stock
Discarded laughing gas canisters in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She said offenders will undertake “manual reparative work that makes good the damage suffered by victims” and the Government will be “funding an increased police presence focused on anti-social behaviour in targeted hotspots where it is most prevalent”.

“While the Leader of the Opposition and the mayor of London argue about cannabis decriminalisation, we are getting on with delivering for the public,” the Home Secretary said.

“This Government is on the side of the law-abiding majority. We will take the fight to the anti-social minority.”

But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper claimed the Government’s crackdown was “too weak, too little and too late”.

“The Tory Government that has decimated neighbourhood policing. There are 10,000 fewer neighbourhood police and PCSOs on our streets today than there were seven years ago,” the Labour frontbencher said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a Q&A session during a Connect event in Chelmsford, Essex
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes part in a Q&A in Chelmsford (Kin Cheung/PA)

Ministers hope to ban nitrous oxide, which is typically released into balloons from small silver canisters, before the end of the year.

It goes against recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, which recently concluded it would be disproportionate to bring in an outright ban.

Ms Braverman said she was “grateful” for the panel’s advice, but argued the Government was “entitled to take into account other relevant factors, particularly the emerging evidence that it does cause serious harm to health and wellbeing”.

However, Conservative former Home Office minister Kit Malthouse warned: “One of the issues that we need to avoid is that this substance moves from the legitimate market into the illegitimate market and becomes another hook for drug dealers to draw young people into their awful trade.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to tackle the “scourge” of drugs as he announced the plan during a visit to Essex on Monday morning.

The police recorded 1.1 million incidents of anti-social behaviour in the year ending September 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.  

