Only 8% of levelling-up fund has been spent so far, Labour claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Only 8% of levelling-up fund has been spent so far, Labour claims

By Press Association
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The Government has only been able to get 8% of levelling-up funds “out of the door”, Labour has claimed.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove would not be drawn on accusations that more than 90% of the promised £4.8 billion regeneration cash had not yet been spent.

A Labour freedom of information request seen by the PA news agency suggested the total spend of the levelling-up fund was £392 million by the end of February, approximately 8% of the full amount.

Two rounds of the £4.8 billion fund have so far been released, worth £1.7 billion and £2.1 billion respectively, with cash allocated towards regeneration projects across the UK.

A third round of funding is expected to be announced later this year.

In the House of Commons, shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy said: “I have here a document that reveals that even on his flagship levelling-up policy, he has only been able to get 8% of his funds out of the door.”

Referring to Mr Gove’s appearances on weekend politics programmes during which he announced the Government’s plans to ban laughing gas, she added: “He is good at getting press releases out the door, why not our money?”

Mr Gove did not respond directly to the claims, but said: “In the Budget just the other week, the Chancellor of the Exchequer was responsible for making sure that tens of millions of pounds were spent.

“We heard during the course of questions from members across this House who have received support, who have had projects delivered, who have seen change delivered.

“This is a Government impactful, effective and focused, and on the other side, I am afraid, all we here is the cackle of impotence.”

Ms Nandy hit back by claiming plans in the Budget to scrap the lifetime pensions allowance limit disproportionately favoured the wealthy.

Lisa Nandy
Lisa Nandy (James Speakman/PA)

She told MPs: “I’m glad he mentioned the Budget because in just one day, his Government spent three times more on a tax cut for the richest 1% than they have managed to spend on the whole of the North of England in well over a year.

“Doesn’t this just sum this Government up? They can get their act together when it comes to the 1%, but when it comes to investment in our town centres, local transport, decent housing, even on delivering on a single one of the levelling-up missions, why is it that the rest of us always just have to wait?”

Mr Gove responded that the Government had adopted a Labour proposal suggested by shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, adding: “Inconsistency, thy name is Labour.”

Labour’s freedom of information request had asked the Government how much money allocated through the fund had been spent.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities responded that £224 million had been spent by January 18, rising to £392 million by February 22.

Elsewhere in the debate, Mr Gove said the Government would make a statement this week on how it plans to continue funding organisations in Northern Ireland which used to receive EU cash.

Simon Hoare, Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs committee, told MPs some groups had “huge problems to their budget” as a result of the cliff edge end to funding.

The Communities Secretary replied: “He has been vigilant on behalf of communities in Northern Ireland and we will be making a statement later this week, and the minister for levelling up and I will be doing everything we can in order to ensure continuity of funding for these services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
2
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented