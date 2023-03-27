Minister agrees to talks with Tory MPs to defuse migration Bill rebellion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister agrees to talks with Tory MPs to defuse migration Bill rebellion

By Press Association
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government has defused a Tory rebellion over the Illegal Migration Bill by agreeing to talks with those wanting to toughen up the controversial proposals.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said he would “engage closely” with Tory colleagues to ensure the final Bill “meets the requirements of all on our side of the House”.

A group of right-wing Tory MPs had signalled that it does not go far enough, with some calling for ministers to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to drive through tighter border controls and prevent them being stifled by the courts.

The legislation aims to stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means, including by crossing the English Channel in small boats.

It could result in asylum seekers being detained without bail or judicial review for 28 days before being removed to their home country or a “safe third country” such as Rwanda.

The Bill has been denounced by the UN’s refugee agency as an effective “asylum ban” and has also faced objections from groups within the Conservative Party.

Others on the liberal wing want to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commit to establishing safe routes by which asylum seekers can come to Britain.

Mr Jenrick assured MPs he would speak to them about their worries that human rights law could interfere with the legislation.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak (Kin Cheung/PA)

Speaking during the Bill’s committee stage, he told the Commons: “I am certainly keen to give them an undertaking to engage with them and other colleagues who are interested in these points ahead of report stage of the Bill.

“We are united in our determination that this Bill will be a robust Bill, that it will be able to survive the kind of egregious and vexatious legal challenges that we have seen in the past, and that it will enable us to do the job and to remove illegal immigrants to safe third countries like Rwanda.

“I would add that the Bill has been carefully drafted in collaboration with some of the finest legal minds and we do believe that it enables us to do the job while complying with our international law obligations

“But we are going to engage closely with colleagues and ensure that the final Bill meets the requirements of all on our side of the House.”

Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash, chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, withdrew his amendment in response to the guarantees from the minister.

Sir Bill Cash
Sir Bill Cash (House of Commons/PA)

His proposal had sought to ensure the only way to prevent a person’s removal is through a successful suspensive claim.

Mr Jenrick also made commitments designed to see off the second Tory rebellion on setting up new safe and legal immigration routes.

Responding to Conservative former minister Tim Loughton’s calls, he said: “We have listened very carefully to his arguments. As the Prime Minister has said, it is precisely because we want to help genuine refugees that we need to take full control of our borders.

“I can commit to engage with him and other colleagues ahead of report stage in setting up safe and legal routes, if necessary bringing forward further amendments to ensure there are new routes in addition to the existing schemes, and accelerating the point at which they become operational, with our intention to open them next year.

“In addition I can confirm that we will accelerate the process of launching the local authority consultation on safe and legal routes at the same time as commencement of the Bill. I hope that satisfies him.”

Mr Loughton appeared to nod to the minister after the assurances.

