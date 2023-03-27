‘Stop moaning’ and show ambition on green energy, Miliband to tell Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stop moaning’ and show ambition on green energy, Miliband to tell Government

By Press Association
Ed Miliband will deliver a speech on green energy in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ed Miliband will deliver a speech on green energy in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ed Miliband will call on the Government to “stop moaning” about Joe Biden’s green investment plan when he sets out Labour’s plan to match the Inflation Reduction Act.

The shadow climate secretary will use a speech on Tuesday to stress Labour’s ambition on green investment, amid pressure on the Government to deliver a set of policies that would drive investment in low-carbon technology and match the Inflation Reduction Act in the US and the Green Deal Industrial Plan in the EU.

The Government is expected to unveil its own “energy security” plans in the coming days, with the so-called “Green Day” coming before a deadline to respond to a High Court order and revise its net zero policies.

At an event hosted by the Green Alliance, Mr Miliband will warn that the UK cannot fall behind the US and the EU.

He will say: “What we have seen from the UK Government is the actions of a group of people caught in the headlights. Kemi Badenoch dismisses the Inflation Reduction Act as ‘protectionist’. Our current Energy Secretary Grant Shapps calls it ‘dangerous’. The Chancellor dismisses it too.

“I profoundly disagree with this approach. As the US and Europe speed off into the distance in the global race for green industry, we are sitting back in the changing rooms moaning about the rules. Sore loser syndrome won’t win any jobs for Britain.

“We need to stop moaning about the Inflation Reduction Act and start matching its ambition.”

Mr Miliband will acknowledge that the UK must remain an “open economy” and that “not everything in the green economy could or should be produced here”.

But he will also argue that the UK should not underestimate its own potential.

“Joe Biden wants the future Made in America. We want the future Made in Britain,” he will say.

“Now some people, not just in government, will say we cannot compete with the Inflation Reduction Act. How, they say, can we compete with the United States, with its population five times ours and its huge financial firepower? And throw in the EU and China and they say we need to get real.

“But such defeatism is not just pessimistic but plain wrong.

Keir Starmer visit to Wick
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband during a visit to the Beatrice wind farm off the Caithness coast earlier this month (Paul Campbell/PA)

“It misunderstands the reality of the scale of the opportunity presented by the biggest transformation of the global economy in 300 years. And it deeply misunderstands our unique potential as a country to compete and win in this green revolution that has begun.”

Mr Miliband will promise that Labour will deliver a “net zero mandate” for every key regulator, as well as a new national wealth fund to invest in private sector partnerships.

Plans for a new publicly owned energy company, GB Energy, will be “vital”, he will tell the audience.

“Every real leader in zero carbon power has a national champion: EDF in France, Statkraft in Norway, Orsted in Denmark, Vattenfall in Sweden.

“It’s time we had ours.

“In years to come, it will seem absurd that Britain had no public clean energy champion to deliver jobs and wealth as so many of our competitors do. A Labour government will and it will have a clear mission: to build clean energy and do it in Britain.”

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We have decarbonised faster than any other G7 country, while growing the economy, driving investment and creating nearly 100,000 green jobs.

“As always, all Labour have is a £28 billion plan for borrowing, nothing more. They would leave our children and grandchildren to pay the price.”

