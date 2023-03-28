British Challenger 2 tanks arrive in Ukraine and will soon face combat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

British-supplied Challenger 2 main battle tanks will soon begin combat missions in Ukraine, the country’s defence minister said.

Oleksii Reznikov said the “fantastic” tanks has “recently” arrived in Ukraine.

The UK promised 14 of the vehicles to Ukraine, a move which helped persuade other Western nations to supply their own tanks to aid the fight against the Russian invasion.

It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin. Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country. These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions. Thank you, @RishiSunak, @BWallaceMP, and the 🇬🇧 people. pic.twitter.com/zoCRmKdBnN — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 28, 2023

Mr Reznikov posted a video on social media showing him taking one of the Challenger 2s “for a spin” in Ukraine.

He thanks Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, adding: “These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions.”

Ukrainian tank crews trained in the UK on the machines, which are being donated by the Government along with ammunition and spares.

Mr Wallace said the crews “return to their homeland better equipped, but to no less danger”.

Russia has condemned the UK’s move and predicted the tanks would “burn” on the battlefields of Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has also reacted to the UK’s decision to supply depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds for the tanks in Ukraine by announcing plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.