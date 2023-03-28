Afghan refugees ‘evictions plan’ deeply concerning, say campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Afghan refugees ‘evictions plan’ deeply concerning, say campaigners

By Press Association
Campaigners have expressed their “deep concerns” amid reports Afghan refugees will be forced out of hotels as part of new Government plans (PA)
Campaigners have expressed their “deep concerns” amid reports Afghan refugees will be forced out of hotels as part of new Government plans (PA)

Campaigners have expressed their “deep concerns” that Government plans could see Afghan refugees forced out of hotels and into homelessness.

On Tuesday Downing Street confirmed reports of a new package to accelerate the movement of Afghan refugees out of “hotel bridging accommodation” and into new homes.

It comes after a report in The Times newspaper suggesting that between 8,000 and 9,000 Afghan refugees living in UK hotels will be given a few months’ notice to move out.

There are fears some will become homeless, with the Refugee Council saying they were promised a “warm welcome” by the UK.

The move, due to be announced by veterans minister Johnny Mercer on Tuesday afternoon, will reportedly see refugees offered a property – though those who fail to take up the offer before a deadline will be evicted.

Asylum seekers housed in hotels by the Home Office are not expected to be affected.

The plan was discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday morning. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak told the meeting that the UK can be “proud of the support provided to those forced to flee Afghanistan”.

Mr Mercer also told colleagues that it was “right to take these steps” to help Afghans “start a secure life”, according to No 10.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said he is “deeply concerned” by details of the plan.

He said there is a “risk that they could lead to people who fled the Taliban in Afghanistan being left homeless and destitute on the streets of Britain”.

“This is not how those who were promised a warm welcome in the UK should be treated,” he said.

“Hotels are not the right place for refugees to live but the fact that thousands of Afghans have been left in them for months on end is a consequence of government mismanagement and a failure to work successfully in partnership with local councils and other agencies to find suitable housing.

“To expect councils to suddenly move them out of hotels by putting pressure of Afghan families risks causing great misery and anxiety for those who have already experienced trauma and upheaval.”

Nuclear test veterans honoured
Veterans minister Johnny Mercer was expected to announce the move on Tuesday afternoon (Joe Giddens/PA)

More details are expected to be revealed in the Commons, with Mr Mercer likely to promise new support and funding to get refugees into homes.

Downing Street denied that Afghan refugees will be kicked out of hotels and said the new package is about finding them “settled accommodation”.

“This is about how we’re accelerating support for Afghans who have been forced to remain in hotel accommodation for sometimes more than a year,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“We’ve made a large commitment to them to support them in the UK to make a new life here and this will be the next stage of that.

“We do think it is right to help them into settled accommodation. There will be a significant package of support that sits behind them to both help them to find accommodation and to help them fully integrate into their new community.”

Thousands of Afghan refugees arrived in the UK after the Taliban takeover and fall of Kabul in 2021.

Figures given to the Commons Home Affairs Committee last year showed £5.6 million a day was being spent on hotels for people who had arrived in the UK and submitted an asylum claim, with £1.2 million paid to house Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban.

The “wider challenge of housing asylum seekers” was also discussed at Cabinet, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said.

He said that Mr Sunak told Cabinet colleagues that the “UK is a compassionate country that does want to offer protection and support to those most in need”.

“He said the cost of the current approach and pressure it puts on local areas meant it was not sustainable.”

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is set to provide an update on work to deal with illegal immigration this week.

The wider British response to refugees fleeing Afghanistan has come under scrutiny in recent months.

Figures from February showed just 22 people, including eight children, had been resettled in the UK after fleeing Afghanistan under the strand of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) that promised to help vulnerable refugees.

The figure for Afghan nationals arriving in the UK by boat after crossing the Channel rose to 8,633 last year – a six-fold increase on 2021.

A pledge was made to take up to 20,000 Afghan refugees – with as many as 5,000 in the first year – who were forced to flee their home or faced threats of persecution from the Taliban under what the Home Office claimed at the time would be “one of the most generous” resettlement schemes in the UK’s history.

The ACRS, split into three pathways depending on eligibility, was formally launched in January 2022 – although 7,141 Afghans had been resettled by December 2021 as people arrived in the UK under the summer evacuation exercise that year.

The first pathway, which focused on eligible people who were notified by the UK Government that they had been called forward or specifically authorised for evacuation but were not able to board flights at the time of the evacuation in 2021, saw just under 500 people resettled last year.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) was also launched in April 2021, offering priority relocation to the UK for current or former locally employed staff who have been assessed to be under serious threat to life.

Under that scheme, 4,094 were resettled last year and 7,118 in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Campaigners have expressed their “deep concerns” amid reports Afghan refugees will be forced out of hotels as part of new Government plans (PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Campaigners have expressed their “deep concerns” amid reports Afghan refugees will be forced out of hotels as part of new Government plans (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented